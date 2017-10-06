Photo Flash: First Look at OEDIPUS EL REY at The Public Theater

Oct. 6, 2017  

The Public Theater's OEDIPUS EL REY, written by Luis Alfaro and directed by Chay Yew, is being presented in collaboration with The Sol Project, running through Sunday, December 3 with an official opening on Tuesday, October 24. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Set in South Central LA, OEDIPUS EL REY is an electrifying new take on the Greek tragedy, written by acclaimed playwright Luis Alfaro. Oedipus is reimagined as a troubled Latino whose dreams of controlling his own destiny soar above the barbed wire of the prison where he's spent his life. But in a place where everyone is trapped-by desperation or fate, history or violence-no one man can change his story alone. Love, family and belief collide in this chilling, incredibly powerful new play that asks: what's fate, and what's just the system?

The complete cast of OEDIPUS EL REY features Juan Castano (Oedipus, Coro); Sandra Delgado (Jocasta); Julio Monge (Tiresias, Coro); Joel Perez (Creon, Coro); Brian Quijada (Coro); Reza Salazar (Coro); and Juan Francisco Villa (Laius, Coro).

OEDPIUS EL REY features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Fabian Obispo, and fight and intimacy direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

