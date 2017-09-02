Photo Flash: First Look At Tom Hiddleston In Kenneth Branagh's HAMLET

Kenneth Branagh's theatre company has joined forces with RADA for a co-production of HAMLET, to support the transformation of RADA's Chenies Street site in London, further developing the Academy as a world leader in dramatic arts training.

The production features RADA alumnus Tom Hiddleston in the title role and plays a strictly limited three-week run at RADA's 160-seat Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre until 23 September 2017.

The acting company and creative team are made up from members of the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company and RADA. They are Ayesha Antoine (Rosencrantz / Bernarda), Lolita Chakrabarti (Queen Gertrude), Nicholas Farrell (King Claudius), Sean Foley (Polonius / Osric), Tom Hiddleston (Hamlet), Ansu Kabia (King Hamlet / Player King / Gravedigger), Caroline Martin (Horatia), Eleanor de Rohan (Guildastern / Marcella / Priest), Irfan Shamji (Laertes / Player Queen) and Kathryn Wilder (Ophelia).

Hamlet is designed by James Cotterill with lighting design by Paul Pyant (both RADA graduates) and sound design by Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid. Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann are casting directors for the production.

See production pictures below by Johan Persson

