Photo Flash: Christopher Sieber , Jennifer Simard and Terence Archie Share Cocktails and Chat
Late nights, quick bites, party games! Let the festive season begin! Christopher Sieber , Jennifer Simard and Terence Archie got together for holiday cocktails and chat at the Top of the Strand Rooftop high above New York City with a birds-eye view of the Empire State Building. The talk revolved around the excitement of the upcoming start of rehearsals for the Marianne Elliott's visionary production of Company which opens on Broadway in March. Jennifer and Christopher play the couple, Sarah and Harry and Terrence plays Larry opposite Joanne played by Patti LuPone.
Take a look at photos below!
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott will come to Broadway this spring starring Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne. The musical comedy masterpiece will begin previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22, 2020 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).
Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie
