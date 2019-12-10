Photo Flash: Alice Ripley, Andy Karl, Orfeh, And More Attend Paper Magazine's Broadway Roundup Launch
Nordstrom and Paper Magazine celebrated the launch of Broadway Roundup, a custom content piece on PaperMag.com featuring Broadway's brightest talents hitting the stage this fall, with a musical theatre sing-a-long at the new Nordstrom NYC store's Broadway Bar.
Marie's Crisis pianist, Franca Vercelloni accompanied Broadway performers Orfeh, Cady Huffman, Alice Ripley, Nick Adams, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, and Michael Musto, among others, as they sang songs from their latest shows.
Dressed in the latest looks for the season from Nordstrom, 20 of Broadway's most prominent talents are profiled in PaperMag.com's Broadway Roundup story.
Performers featured within the story include Laura Linney, Marisa Tomei, Karen Olivo, Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Alto Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Paul Alexander Nolan, Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Ari Groover, Salome Smith and Joy Woods.
Photo Credit: Andrew Werner
Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Ari Groover
Orfeh
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Mickey Boardman, Lynn Yaeger, and Michael Musto
Franca Vercelloni, Alice Ripley
Bryan Griffin, Kimani Calliste, and Mark Tevis
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Rene Auberjonois Has Died at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rene Auberjonois, a stage and screen actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. According to Varie... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!
You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the sh... (read more)