Photo Flash: Alice Ripley, Andy Karl, Orfeh, And More Attend Paper Magazine's Broadway Roundup Launch

Nordstrom and Paper Magazine celebrated the launch of Broadway Roundup, a custom content piece on PaperMag.com featuring Broadway's brightest talents hitting the stage this fall, with a musical theatre sing-a-long at the new Nordstrom NYC store's Broadway Bar.

Marie's Crisis pianist, Franca Vercelloni accompanied Broadway performers Orfeh, Cady Huffman, Alice Ripley, Nick Adams, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, and Michael Musto, among others, as they sang songs from their latest shows.

Dressed in the latest looks for the season from Nordstrom, 20 of Broadway's most prominent talents are profiled in PaperMag.com's Broadway Roundup story.

Performers featured within the story include Laura Linney, Marisa Tomei, Karen Olivo, Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Alto Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Paul Alexander Nolan, Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Ari Groover, Salome Smith and Joy Woods.

