Photo Coverage: Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Celebrates One Year Off-Broadway!

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production of Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, just celebrated its one year anniversary on Wednesday, July 17 at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.).

"When Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish first premiered last summer for a limited 8-week run under Joel's vision, it was a revelation to me and to audiences," said Producer Hal Luftig. "It was a show that moved people to tears (including me) and I knew it had to be seen by as many people as possible. I am so proud that our unexpected journey has us celebrating our 1 year anniversary on Wednesday, and my co-producer Jana Robbins and I are committed to many more celebrations with this amazing cast."



Fiddler on the Roof,in Yiddish with English Supertitlesis the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival; the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival; a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation; and star Steven Skybell was the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor. The show received critical acclaim, downtown and uptown, and has been welcoming such celebrities as Hugh Jackman, Bette Midler, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerry Seinfeld, Harvey Fierstein, Carol Burnett and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes: Lucille Lortel Award-winner Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka;John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe Števko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Check out photos from inside the celebration below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Steven Skybell



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF



Joel Grey and the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF