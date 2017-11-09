Photo Coverage: WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Celebrates Opening Night!

Nov. 9, 2017  

WP Theater, by special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions, presents the Off-Broadway premiere of What We're Up Against, written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Mauritius, Seminar, NBC's "Smash"), directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax).

Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Nominee Marg Helgenberger ("CSI", Erin Brockovich, Arena Stages' The Little Foxes) and Damian Young ("House of Cards", All My Sons, "The Comeback") will join the previously announced stars: Teen Choice Award winner Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening), Jim Parrack ("True Blood", Of Mice and Men), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Trial & Error", "Quantico").

The four-week limited engagement began previews on Saturday, October 28, with an opening last night, November 8, and will run through Sunday, November 26 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway).

"Why is it still like this?" Janice sighs to Eliza. It's 1992, and Eliza is the brainy new recruit at a small-shop architecture firm. But she's struggling to get a foothold on even the lowest rung of the company ladder, and starts making moves to blow the lid off their Pandora's box of office politics and social maneuvering, in this sharply hilarious black comedy. Rebeck brings her trademark blistering wit to the workplace in this darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.

Written by Rebeck in 1992, What We're Up Against premiered nearly 20 years later at the Magic Theater in San Francisco, where it was hailed "A juicy black comedy" by Variety. Since then, the play has had acclaimed regional productions where it's been called "a salty office comedy [that gives a] swift and merrily vicious kick in the pants," by The Washington Post and The Houston Chronicle stated "Theresa Rebeck totally and completely nails it...a biting, brilliant comedy!" This production marks the play's Off-Broadway debut.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young, and Jim Parrack

Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young, and Jim Parrack

Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher

Tim Daly

Jennifer Mudge and Chris Coffey

Lisa McNulty

Lisa McNulty and Jenna Segal

Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Skylar Astin

Marg Helgenberger

Marg Helgenberger

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Damian Young

Damian Young

Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack and guest

Welker White

Theresa Rebeck

Theresa Rebeck

Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young, Theresa Rebeck, Jim Parrack, and Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Marg Helgenberger, Skylar Astin, Jenna Segal, Krysta Rodriguez, Damian Young, Theresa Rebeck, Jim Parrack, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, and Lisa McNulty

Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez, Marg Helgenberger, Damian Young, and Jim Parrack

