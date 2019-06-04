Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Strut the Red Carpet to Celebrate the Tony Honorees!

2019 AWARDS SEASON
Jun. 4, 2019  

Broadway's biggest night is just around the bend! Before we officially celebrate the Tony Awards, the nominees gathered last night to salute the 2019 Tony Honorees, which this year include: Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Rosemary Harris, Terrence McNally, Harold Wheeler; Special Tony Awards: Marin Mazzie, Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company, Jason Michael Webb; Regional Theatre Tony Award: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Palo Alto, CA; Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Judith Light; Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Peter Entin, FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, Joseph Blakely Forbes.

Some of the biggest stars from stage, television, film and music will present at THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

As previously announced, Emmy and Tony Award winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards for the second time.

The TONY Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Caitlin Kinnunen

Caitlin Kinnunen

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Jawan M. Jackson

Derrick Baskin

Annette Bening

Camille A. Brown

Gideon Glick

David Neumann

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes

Dominique Morisseau

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger and John Ellison Conlee

Damon Daunno and guest

Sergio Trujillo

Heidi Schreck

Heidi Schreck

Robin de Jesus

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Anais Mitchell

Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz

Brooks Ashmanskas

Brooks Ashmanskas

Sarah Stiles and Husband

Sarah Stiles

Mary Testa

Mary Testa

Judith Light

Judith Light

Adam Driver

Fionnula Flanagan

Rachel Chavkin

Jordan Roth

Des McAnuff

Patrick Page

Robert Horn

Warren Carlyle

Robert Horn

Andy Grotelueschen

Scott Brown

Harold Wheeler and wife

Jeff Daniels

Laura Jellinek

Kenneth Lonergan

Peter Nigrini



