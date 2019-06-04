Photo Coverage: The 2019 Tony Nominees Strut the Red Carpet to Celebrate the Tony Honorees!

Broadway's biggest night is just around the bend! Before we officially celebrate the Tony Awards, the nominees gathered last night to salute the 2019 Tony Honorees, which this year include: Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Rosemary Harris, Terrence McNally, Harold Wheeler; Special Tony Awards: Marin Mazzie, Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company, Jason Michael Webb; Regional Theatre Tony Award: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Palo Alto, CA; Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Judith Light; Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Peter Entin, FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, Joseph Blakely Forbes.

Some of the biggest stars from stage, television, film and music will present at THE 73rd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS®, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Set to appear are Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells and Michael Shannon.

As previously announced, Emmy and Tony Award winner James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards for the second time.

The TONY Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Lilli Cooper



Caitlin Kinnunen



Stephanie J. Block



Jawan M. Jackson



Derrick Baskin



Annette Bening



Camille A. Brown



Gideon Glick



David Neumann



Ephraim Sykes



Dominique Morisseau



Kelli O'Hara



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Damon Daunno and guest



Sergio Trujillo



Heidi Schreck



Robin de Jesus



Amber Gray



Beth Leavel



Jeremy Pope



Anais Mitchell



Brandon Uranowitz



Brooks Ashmanskas



Sarah Stiles and Husband



Sarah Stiles



Mary Testa



Judith Light



Adam Driver



Fionnula Flanagan



Rachel Chavkin



Jordan Roth



Des McAnuff



Patrick Page



Robert Horn



Warren Carlyle



Andy Grotelueschen



Scott Brown



Harold Wheeler and wife



Jeff Daniels



Laura Jellinek



Kenneth Lonergan



Peter Nigrini