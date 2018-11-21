ALADDIN
Photo Coverage: Telly Leung Receives His Portrait at Sardi's

Nov. 21, 2018  

Telly Leung recently received his portrait at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

Leung is currently starring in Aladdin on Broadway. His other credits include: In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. Off-Broadway: MTC's The World of Extreme Happiness. Television: Wes the Warbler on "Glee," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." He has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016).

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman(Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw(The Book of Mormon).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Major Attaway, Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs

David Abeles, Telly Leung, Margo SIebert

Telly Leung and FLOWER DRUM SONG cast members

Telly Leung and PACIFIC OVERTURES cast members

Telly Leung and friends

Major Attaway, Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, Jonathan Freeman

Thomas Schumacher

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Telly Leung, Max Klimavicius

Telly Leung and family

Telly Leung and the cast of Aladdin

