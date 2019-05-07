Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Spring Gala!

May. 7, 2019  

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its 40th Birthday Gala with a special concert performance last night, May 6 at Hammerstein Ballroom, headlined by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

At this one-night-only gala, Second Stage will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution - from its first productions to today. The evening's honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David Wilson Barnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O'Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard. The evening will be Co-Chaired by Second Stage Theater's Board of Trustees.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Shirley Rumierk, Armando Riesco

Shirley Rumierk, Armando Riesco

Thom Sesma

Thom Sesma

Jennifer Laura Thompson

Jennifer Laura Thompson

Daniel Gerroll, Patricia Kalember

Daniel Gerroll, Patricia Kalember

Annie Parisse

Annie Parisse

Rory O'Malley

Rory O'Malley

Constance Shulman, Reed Birney

Constance Shulman, Reed Birney

Susan Pourfar

Susan Pourfar

Brian Kerwin

Brian Kerwin

Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried

Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried

Julia Nightingale, Emily Bergl

Julia Nightingale, Emily Bergl

Kellie Overbey

Kellie Overbey

John Glover

Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker

Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker

Laura Kai Chen, Manu Narayan

Laura Kai Chen, Manu Narayan

Quincy Dunn-Baker

Quincy Dunn-Baker

Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman

Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman

Joe Kinosian, Kellen Blair

Joe Kinosian, Kellen Blair

Kathy Najimy, Carole Rothman

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti

Frankie R. Faison and guest

Frankie R. Faison

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

David Zayas, Liza Colon-Zayas

David Zayas, Liza Colon-Zayas

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

David Wilson Barnes and guest

David Wilson Barnes and guest

Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams

Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams

Julie White, Tony Shalhoub

Julie White

Julie White

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor

Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez

Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez

Dick Scanlan, Sherie Rene Scott

Dick Scanlan, Sherie Rene Scott

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg

Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg

Judith Ivey and guest

Judith Ivey and guest

Maria Dizzia, Will Eno

Maria Dizzia, Will Eno

Katharine Powell

Katharine Powell

Charlayne Woodard

Charlayne Woodard

Maria Elena Ramirez

Maria Elena Ramirez

Daniel Eric Gold and guest

Daniel Eric Gold and guest

Annette Bening

Annette Bening

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

Halley Feiffer

Halley Feiffer



