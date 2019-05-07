Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Spring Gala!
Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its 40th Birthday Gala with a special concert performance last night, May 6 at Hammerstein Ballroom, headlined by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.
At this one-night-only gala, Second Stage will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution - from its first productions to today. The evening's honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David Wilson Barnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O'Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard. The evening will be Co-Chaired by Second Stage Theater's Board of Trustees.
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Shirley Rumierk, Armando Riesco
Daniel Gerroll, Patricia Kalember
Constance Shulman, Reed Birney
Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried
Julia Nightingale, Emily Bergl
Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker
Frankie R. Faison and guest
David Wilson Barnes and guest
Dick Scanlan, Sherie Rene Scott
Judith Ivey and guest
Daniel Eric Gold and guest
