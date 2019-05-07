Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates 40th Anniversary at Spring Gala!

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its 40th Birthday Gala with a special concert performance last night, May 6 at Hammerstein Ballroom, headlined by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

At this one-night-only gala, Second Stage will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution - from its first productions to today. The evening's honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David Wilson Barnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O'Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard. The evening will be Co-Chaired by Second Stage Theater's Board of Trustees.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Shirley Rumierk, Armando Riesco



Thom Sesma



Jennifer Laura Thompson



Daniel Gerroll, Patricia Kalember



Annie Parisse



Rory O'Malley



Constance Shulman, Reed Birney



Susan Pourfar



Brian Kerwin



Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried



Julia Nightingale, Emily Bergl



Kellie Overbey



John Glover



Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker



Laura Kai Chen, Manu Narayan



Quincy Dunn-Baker



Anna Louizos, Robyn Goodman



Joe Kinosian, Kellen Blair



Kathy Najimy, Carole Rothman



Christine Lahti



Frankie R. Faison and guest



Frankie R. Faison



Betsy Wolfe



David Zayas, Liza Colon-Zayas



Tony Goldwyn



David Wilson Barnes and guest



Tony Shalhoub, Brooke Adams



Julie White, Tony Shalhoub



Julie White



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Andrew Keenan-Bolger



Ari Graynor



Trip Cullman, Lindsay Mendez



Dick Scanlan, Sherie Rene Scott



Sierra Boggess



Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg



Judith Ivey and guest



Maria Dizzia, Will Eno



Katharine Powell



Charlayne Woodard



Maria Elena Ramirez



Daniel Eric Gold and guest



Annette Bening



Kevin Bacon



Halley Feiffer



