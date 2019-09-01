Photo Coverage: Remembering Valerie Harper

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, stage and screen star, Valerie Harper, passed away following a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Harper is best known to audiences for her role as the beloved Rhoda Morgenstern on the classic TV sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its subsequent spin-off, "Rhoda." The popularity of the show was enormous, and the episode of Rhoda's wedding set ratings records with 52 million viewers.

Harper began her career as a chorus girl on the Broadway stage before making the transition to television. In 2010 Harper was seen on Broadway in "Looped" and received a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of legendary actress Tallulah Bankhead.

Read her full obituary here.

Today BroadwayWorld remembers Harper with a look back into our archives. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper pictured at the 2010 Tony Award Nominees "Meet the Nominees Press Reception" at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City on May 5, 2010.



Valerie Harper arriving at the 64th Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 13, 2010.



Valerie Harper arriving at the 64th Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Rockefeller Center in New York City on June 13, 2010.



Valerie Harper attending the Meet & Greet the cast & creatives of "LOOPED" at Roy Arias Studios in New York City. February 9th, 2010



Matthew Lombardo (Playwright) , Valerie Harper & Rob Ruggiero (Director) attending the Meet & Greet the cast & creatives of "LOOPED" at Roy Arias Studios in New York City. February 9th, 2010



Valerie Harper attending the Meet & Greet the cast & creatives of "LOOPED" at Roy Arias Studios in New York City. February 9th, 2010



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Baby It's You!' in New York City.



Valerie Harper & husband Tony arriving for the Opening Night performance of " 33 VARIATIONS " at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. March 9, 2009



Valerie Harper & husband Tony arriving for the Opening Night Performance ]f " GUYS and DOLLS " at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. March 1, 2009



Valerie Harper arriving for the Opening Night Performance ]f " GUYS and DOLLS " at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. March 1, 2009



Valerie Harper & husband Tony arriving for the Opening Night Performance ]f " GUYS and DOLLS " at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. March 1, 2009



Robert Cuccioli & Valerie Harper performing in BROADWAY BACKWARDS 5 - One Night Only Concert produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids and benefiting BC/EFA & The Center at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York City. February 22, 2010



Valerie Harper performing in BROADWAY BACKWARDS 5 - One Night Only Concert produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids and benefiting BC/EFA & The Center at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre in New York City. February 22, 2010



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & her adopted daughter Cristina Cacciotti attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & her adopted daughter Cristina Cacciotti attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Michael Mulheren, Valerie Harper & Brian Hutchison attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & Paul Haggis attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & Paul Haggis attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Matthew Lombardo, Valerie Harper & Rob Ruggiero attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & Joel Grey attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper & Mario Cantone attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper .Attending the Broadway opening of BIG at the Shubert Theatre in New York City..April 28, 1996.



Valerie Harper with her husband and daughter Attending the Broadway opening of BIG at the Shubert Theatre in New York City..April 28, 1996.



Valerie Harper with her husband and daughter Attending the Broadway opening of BIG at the Shubert Theatre in New York City..April 28, 1996.



Valerie Harper - Valertie Harper attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. WashingtonD.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City..March 14, 2010.



Valerie Harper attending the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City..March 14, 2010.



Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Looped" at Sardi's Restaurant in New York City. March 14, 2010



Theatre Marquee for "LOOPED" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Valerie Harper star as Talullah Bankhead in a play by Matthew Lombardo, under the direction of Rob Ruggiero. January 24, 2010.



Theatre Marquee for "LOOPED" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Valerie Harper star as Talullah Bankhead in a play by Matthew Lombardo, under the direction of Rob Ruggiero. January 24, 2010.



Theatre Marquee for "LOOPED" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Valerie Harper star as Talullah Bankhead in a play by Matthew Lombardo, under the direction of Rob Ruggiero. January 24, 2010.



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009



Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009.



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009.



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009.



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009.



Curtain Call for "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009.pictured: Valerie Harper & Jay Goede.



Brian Hutchison, Valerie Harper & Michael Mulheren taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Brian Hutchison, Matthew Lombardo, Valerie Harper, Rob Ruggiero, Michael Mulheren taking a bow at the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Looped" at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. March 14, 2010



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall with husband Tony Cacciotti attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall with husband Tony Cacciotti & Matthew Lombardo (Playwright) attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper & Blair Michaels attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Backstage at "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009 pictured: Valerie Harper & husband Tony Cacciotti (Producer)



Backstage at "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009



Backstage at "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009 pictured with her old acting buddy Joe Sicari



Backstage at "LOOPED" starring Valerie Harper as Tallulah Bankhead at the Arena Stage - Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. June 12, 2009 pictured: Jay Goede & Valerie Harper



Valerie Harper pictured at the 76th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony And Luncheon at the Marriot Marquis in New York City on May 21, 2010.



Valerie Harper pictured at the 76th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony And Luncheon at the Marriot Marquis in New York City on May 21, 2010.



Valerie Harper attending The 2010 American Theatre Wing Gala celebrating the Centennial of Frank Loesser at Cipriani, New York City. June 7, 2010



Valerie Harper & Linda Lavin pictured at the 76th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony And Luncheon at the Marriot Marquis in New York City on May 21, 2010.



Valerie Harper attending a N.A.T.P.E. Television Convention in New York City..March 1981.



Valerie Harper Attending a Benefit Party at Studio 54 in New York City..December 1982.



Valerie Harper Attending a Benefit in Beverly Hills, California..September 1983.



Valerie Harper with her husband Tony Attending a Benefit Party at Studio 54 in New York City..December 1982.



Valerie Harper with her husband Tony.Attending a N.A.T.P.E. Television Convention in New York City..March 1981.



Valerie Harper Attending Party in New York City..June 1983.



Valerie Harper Attending a Benefit in Beverly Hills, California..September 1983.



Valerie Harper Attending a Benefit in Beverly Hills, California..September 1983.



Valerie Harper Attending the Opening Night Performance for the Roundabout Theatre Company's Off Broadway production of THE PARIS LETTER at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City..June 9, 2005.



Valerie Harper attends the Opening Night Performance of 'The Paris Letter' at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City on 6/9/2005



Valerie Harper and Gavin McLeod.attending the Opening night performance of FORUM at the St. James Theatre inNew York City..April 18, 1996.



Valerie Harper.arriving for the Opening Night Performance of The Manhattan Theatre Cub's Production of."Come Back, Little Sheba" at the Biltmore Theatre in New York City..January 24, 2008.



Valerie Harper and Husband Attending the Opening Night Performance for the Roundabout Theatre Company's Off Broadway production of THE PARIS LETTER at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City..June 9, 2005.



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade. Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009



Valerie Harper - Grand Marshall.attending the 2009 Capital Pride Parade..Washington, D.C. June 13, 2009..