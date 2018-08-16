Photo Coverage: Rebecca Luker, Ann Hampton Callaway and More to Hit the Stage at Feinstein's/54 Below

Aug. 16, 2018  

The latest batch of stars to hit the Feinstein's/54 Below stage met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to catch all the action.

Check out a glimpse of performances from the stars of the worlds of theatre and cabaret below, including: Award winning singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!); Tony nominated Rebecca Luker (Broadway's Fun Home, Mary Poppins, The Music Man, Show Boat, The Secret Garden) and Hayley Swindal (Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, King David); Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Gloria Reuben ("ER," "Raising the Bar," "Falling Skies," "Mr. Robot."); Tony nominee Jana Robbins (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Gypsy, Crimes of the Heart, I Love My Wife).

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Feinstein's/54 Below is owned and operated by Broadway producers Tom Viertel, Richard Frankel, Steve Baruch and Marc Routh. The Creative and Programming Director is Jennifer Ashley Tepper. In 2015, Michael Feinstein became a Creative Partner and the club was re-named to reflect his essential role in the club's continued growth and success.
Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Jana Robbins

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal

Jana Robbins

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Rebecca Luker

Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway

Rebecca Luker, Sally Wilfert, Gloria Reuben, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Rebecca Luker, Sally Wilfert, Gloria Reuben, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal



