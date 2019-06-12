Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in the Park!

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Jun. 12, 2019  

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenny Leon, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, running through Sunday, June 23.

The all-black cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.

Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, Much Ado About Nothing. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Emilio Sosa, Eila Mell

Emilio Sosa, Eila Mell

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Colton Ryan

Colton Ryan

Andrew Kober

Andrew Kober

Elizabeth Marvel and son Silas

Elizabeth Marvel and son Silas

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Liev Schrieber

Liev Schrieber

Niall Cunningham

Niall Cunningham

Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller

Karl Green

Karl Green

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson

Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub

Erik Jensen

Erik Jensen

Lorraine Toussaint and daughter Samara

Lorraine Toussaint and daughter Samara

Zainab Jah, Condola Rashad

Zainab Jah, Condola Rashad

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Blair Brown

Blair Brown

Natalie Woolams-Torres and guest

Natalie Woolams-Torres and guest

Fedna Jacquet

Fedna Jacquet

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon

Brian Stokes-Mitchell

Brian Stokes-Mitchell

Adrienne C. Moore

Adrienne C. Moore

Lydia Diamond

Lydia Diamond

Aneesh Sheth

Aneesh Sheth

Sean Carvajal, John Douglas Thompson, Ian Lassiter

David Ryan Smith

David Ryan Smith

Candis C. Jones, Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Candis C. Jones, Erika Dickerson-Despenza

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Austin Smith

Austin Smith

Alan Mendez

Alan Mendez

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita

David Henry Hwang

David Henry Hwang

Daniella De Jesus

Daniella De Jesus

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Christopher Ryan Grant, Grace McLean

Christopher Ryan Grant, Grace McLean

Okieriete Onaodowan

Okieriete Onaodowan

Saheem Ali and guest

Saheem Ali and guest

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Jason Michael Webb

Jason Michael Webb

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Crystal Lucas-Perry

Sabina Zuniga Varela

Sabina Zuniga Varela

Chris Perfetti and guest

Chris Perfetti and guest

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

Khris Davis

Khris Davis

Kimber Sprawl

Kimber Sprawl

