Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in the Park!
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenny Leon, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, running through Sunday, June 23.
The all-black cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.
Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, Much Ado About Nothing. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Emilio Sosa, Eila Mell
Elizabeth Marvel and son Silas
Liev Schrieber
Lorraine Toussaint and daughter Samara
Natalie Woolams-Torres and guest
Brian Stokes-Mitchell
Sean Carvajal, John Douglas Thompson, Ian Lassiter
Candis C. Jones, Erika Dickerson-Despenza
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita
Christopher Ryan Grant, Grace McLean
Saheem Ali and guest
Chris Perfetti and guest
Jodie Turner-Smith
