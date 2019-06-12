Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in the Park!

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenny Leon, opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, running through Sunday, June 23.

The all-black cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.

Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, Much Ado About Nothing. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Noma Dumezweni



Emilio Sosa, Eila Mell



Jelani Alladin



Colton Ryan



Andrew Kober



Elizabeth Marvel and son Silas



Nikki M. James



Liev Schrieber



Niall Cunningham



Jeff Hiller



Karl Green



Joshua Jackson



Shaina Taub



Erik Jensen



Lorraine Toussaint and daughter Samara



Zainab Jah, Condola Rashad



Phillipa Soo



Blair Brown



Natalie Woolams-Torres and guest



Fedna Jacquet



Thomas Lennon



Brian Stokes-Mitchell



Adrienne C. Moore



Lydia Diamond



Aneesh Sheth



Sean Carvajal, John Douglas Thompson, Ian Lassiter



David Ryan Smith



Candis C. Jones, Erika Dickerson-Despenza



Kenny Leon



Austin Smith



Alan Mendez



Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita



David Henry Hwang



Daniella De Jesus



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Christopher Ryan Grant, Grace McLean



Okieriete Onaodowan



Saheem Ali and guest



Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper



Jason Michael Webb



Crystal Lucas-Perry



Sabina Zuniga Varela



Chris Perfetti and guest



Jodie Turner-Smith



Khris Davis



Kimber Sprawl



