Linda Vista
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for LINDA VISTA

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway this season with Linda Vista, a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. LINDA VISTA will play a strictly limited 8-week engagement, officially opening last night, October 10, at the Hayes Theatre. We're taking you to the red carpet below!

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

