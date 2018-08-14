GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Aug. 14, 2018  

Gettin' the Band Back Together on Broadway, directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, officially opened just last night, August 13, at the Belasco Theatre! Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Howard Stringer

Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Jarrod Spector

Jarrod Spector

Carol Kane

Carol Kane

Aviva Drescher

Aviva Drescher

Andrew Aaron Berlin, Ryann Redmond

Andrew Aaron Berlin, Ryann Redmond

Christina Sajous

Christina Sajous

Mark Allen

Lia Vollack, Derek McLane

Doug Katsaros and guest

Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor

Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor

Mayor Kennedy O' Brien

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Nathan Kaufman, Michael Tester

Storm Lever

Storm Lever

Jenny Florkowski, Sonny Paladino

Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno

Tony LePage, Justin Matthew Sargent, and guest

Tony LePage, Justin Matthew Sargent, and guest

Stacie B. Norris, Brian Ray Norris

Stacie B. Norris, Brian Ray Norris

Ellyn Marie Marsh, Adam Kaplan

Ellyn Marie Marsh, Adam Kaplan

Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan

Steven Sater and daughter

Bhavesh Patel, Emily McNamara

Erin Davie

Erin Davie

Stephen Schwartz

Stephen Schwartz

Rob Kolson

John Shivers and guest

Alison Luff, Matt Magnusson

Alison Luff, Matt Magnusson

Scott Richard Foster and guest

Scott Richard Foster and guest

Grace Hardy, Sam Clemmett

Grace Hardy, Sam Clemmett

Adam Saltzberg, Sarah Saltzberg

Hunter Arnold

Stephen Flaherty, Diego Kolankowsky

Ken Davenport, Tracy Weiler

Roy Putrino and guest

Eileen Rando, John Rando

Ruby Lewis, Ian Ward

Ruby Lewis, Ian Ward

Jessica Phillips

Jessica Phillips

Rachel York

Rachel York

Phillip Boykin

Phillip Boykin

