Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Gettin' the Band Back Together on Broadway, directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, officially opened just last night, August 13, at the Belasco Theatre! Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Howard Stringer



Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.



Jarrod Spector



Carol Kane



Aviva Drescher



Andrew Aaron Berlin, Ryann Redmond



Christina Sajous



Mark Allen



Lia Vollack, Derek McLane



Doug Katsaros and guest



Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor



Mayor Kennedy O' Brien



Katharine McPhee



Nathan Kaufman, Michael Tester



Storm Lever



Jenny Florkowski, Sonny Paladino



Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno



Tony LePage, Justin Matthew Sargent, and guest



Stacie B. Norris, Brian Ray Norris



Ellyn Marie Marsh, Adam Kaplan



Bonnie Milligan



Steven Sater and daughter



Bhavesh Patel, Emily McNamara



Erin Davie



Stephen Schwartz



Rob Kolson



John Shivers and guest



Alison Luff, Matt Magnusson



Scott Richard Foster and guest



Grace Hardy, Sam Clemmett



Adam Saltzberg, Sarah Saltzberg



Hunter Arnold



Stephen Flaherty, Diego Kolankowsky



Ken Davenport, Tracy Weiler



Roy Putrino and guest



Eileen Rando, John Rando



Ruby Lewis, Ian Ward



Jessica Phillips



Rachel York



Phillip Boykin



Phillip Boykin