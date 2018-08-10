Photo Coverage: NYC Gets an Upgrade! Go Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL!

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC) and just opened last night, August 9.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for all of the festivities and we're taking you inside the special night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Britton Smith, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams



Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson



Jason Tam



Stephanie Hsu



George Salazar



Will Roland



The cast of BE MORE CHILL



The cast of BE MORE CHILL



Chase Brock, Joe Tracz, Joe Iconis, Stephen Brackett



The cast and creative team of BE MORE CHILL



Joe Tracz, Chase Brock, Stephen Brackett, Joe Iconis, Beowulf Boritt



Stephen Brackett



Stephen Brackett



Chase Brock



Chase Brock



Beowulf Boritt



Beowulf Boritt



Joe Iconis, Joe Tracz



Jason Tam



Jason Tam



Britton Smith



Britton Smith



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Will Roland



Will Roland



Gerard Canonico



Gerard Canonico



George Salazar



George Salazar



George Salazar



Cameron Bond



Cameron Bond



Talia Suskauer



Talia Suskauer



Troy Iwata



Troy Iwata



Bobby Frederick Tilley II



Bobby Frederick Tilley II



Tiffany Mann



Tiffany Mann



Stephanie Hsu



Stephanie Hsu



Lauren Marcus



Lauren Marcus



Katlyn Carlson



Katlyn Carlson



The cast of BE MORE CHILL



The cast and creative team of BE MORE CHILL