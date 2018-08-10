Photo Coverage: NYC Gets an Upgrade! Go Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL!
The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC) and just opened last night, August 9.
Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.
BroadwayWorld was on hand for all of the festivities and we're taking you inside the special night below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Britton Smith, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams
Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson
The cast of BE MORE CHILL
Chase Brock, Joe Tracz, Joe Iconis, Stephen Brackett
The cast and creative team of BE MORE CHILL
Joe Tracz, Chase Brock, Stephen Brackett, Joe Iconis, Beowulf Boritt
