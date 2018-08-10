Photo Coverage: NYC Gets an Upgrade! Go Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL!

Be More Chill
Aug. 10, 2018  

The highly anticipated musical Be More Chill is now running through September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC) and just opened last night, August 9.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for all of the festivities and we're taking you inside the special night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Britton Smith, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams

Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson

Jason Tam

Stephanie Hsu

George Salazar

Will Roland

The cast of BE MORE CHILL

The cast of BE MORE CHILL

Chase Brock, Joe Tracz, Joe Iconis, Stephen Brackett

The cast and creative team of BE MORE CHILL

Joe Tracz, Chase Brock, Stephen Brackett, Joe Iconis, Beowulf Boritt

Stephen Brackett

Stephen Brackett

Chase Brock

Chase Brock

Beowulf Boritt

Beowulf Boritt

Joe Iconis, Joe Tracz

Jason Tam

Jason Tam

Britton Smith

Britton Smith

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Will Roland

Will Roland

Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico

George Salazar

George Salazar

George Salazar

Cameron Bond

Cameron Bond

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer

Troy Iwata

Troy Iwata

Bobby Frederick Tilley II

Bobby Frederick Tilley II

Tiffany Mann

Tiffany Mann

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Katlyn Carlson

Katlyn Carlson

The cast of BE MORE CHILL

The cast and creative team of BE MORE CHILL

