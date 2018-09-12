Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Transport Group's RENASCENCE

Sep. 12, 2018  

Transport Group's world premiere musical, Renascence, begins performances Friday, October 5 at 7:30pm, at the Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand Street. Meet the cast below!

Renascence has music by Carmel Dean (musical director If/Then, American Idiot), book by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), and lyrics from the poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay. The musical is directed by artistic director Jack Cummings III and Dick Scanlan. The opening is set for Thursday, October 25 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Renascence features Mikaela Bennett(The Golden Apple), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch national tour), Jason Gotay (Bring it On), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent national tour), Katie Thompson (Giant, Pump Boys and Dinettes) and Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton, Whorl Inside a Loop).

Renascence is the story of the radical, reckless, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay, who lived one hundred years ago, a hundred years ahead of her time. At eighteen she writes a staggeringly profound poem that rocks the literary world and transforms her from rural Mainer into a virtual cause célèbre. Vincent captivates everyone in her orbit-male and female-and is hero-worshipped for her unabashed intellect and frank sensuality. She works her newfound fame, leaving in her wake broken relationships with those who believed in her before anyone else.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Hannah Corneau

Hannah Corneau

Katie Thompson

Katie Thompson

Mikaela Bennett

Mikaela Bennett

Donald Webber, Jr.

Donald Webber, Jr.

Danny Harris Kornfeld

Danny Harris Kornfeld

Jason Gotay

Jason Gotay

The cast of Renascence

The cast and creative team of Renascence

The creative team of Renascence

