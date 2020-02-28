Photo Coverage: James Cromwell Receives Portrait at Sardi's

James Cromwell is currently starring in Grand Horizons on Broadway. Yesterday, February 27, he was honored with a portrait at Sardi's! BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out the photos below!

Cromwell earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance as 'Farmer Hoggett' in the international smash Babe, reprising his role in the hit sequel, Babe: Pig in the City. In 2018, he appeared notably in the Steven Spielberg/Universal blockbuster Jurassic World: Ancient Futures. He was seen opposite Meryl Streep in The Laundromat for Steven Soderbergh, and will next star in the period drama Emperor alongside Bruce Dern and Ben Robson.

Cromwell was on screen in 2017 in The Promise. Earlier film work includes the Academy Award-winning The Artist, football dramedy The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler, I, Robot alongside Will Smith, Oscar-nominated features The Green Mile (Frank Darabont), The Queen (Stephen Frears), Secretariat (Gary Ross), Spiderman III (Sam Raimi), and LA Confidential (Curtis Hanson) among many others. For his starring role opposite Genevieve Bujold in the Samuel Goldwyn film Still Mine (Toronto Film Festival Premiere/ Top Ten Canadian Films of 2012), James won the Best Actor Award at the 2013 Canadian Film Awards, a Genie Award, and the Best Actor Award at the Seattle International Film Festival. Cromwell won a 2013 Emmy Award for his turn opposite Jessica Lange and Lily Rabe on "American Horror Story: Asylum" and currently recurs on HBO's "Succession" opposite Brian Cox. Last year he appeared in two season-long arcs concurrently on Epix's "Berlin Station" opposite Richard Jenkins and on Starz' "Counterpart" opposite JK Simmons.

He earlier starred opposite Lee Pace on AMC's "Halt & Catch Fire," starred in the HBO miniseries "The Young Pope" opposite Jude Law and Diane Keaton, and appeared in a multi-season arc on the TBS comedy "The Detour" playing Jason Jones' mysterious, wily father-in-law. Previously James played erudite defense attorney 'Warren Daniels' on the TNT/Steven Bochco series "Murder in the First," 'Andrew Mellon' on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," starred on the ABC series "Betrayal" as millionaire industrialist 'Thatcher Karsten,' and portrayed 'Phillip Bauer' on the Fox hit "24." He earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for his work on the HBO original series "Six Feet Under," the HBO movie "RKO 281," and the NBC drama "ER." James' body of work encompasses dozens of miniseries and MOWs, including TNT's "A Slight Case of Murder," HBO's "Angels in America," "West Wing," "Picket Fences," "Home Improvement," "L.A. Law" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Cromwell has made innumerable stage appearances, including the Centennial CTG/Los Angeles production of Waiting for Godot, and productions of Hamlet, The Iceman Cometh, Devil's Disciple, All's Well That Ends Well, Beckett and Othello, in many of the country's most distinguished theatres, including the South Coast Repertory, the Goodman Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, the American Shakespeare Festival, Center Stage, the Long Wharf Theatre and the Old Globe. He played A. E. Houseman in the American premiere of Tom Stoppard's The Invention of Love at A.C.T. in San Francisco and in fall 2014, he played 'Rupert Murdoch' in David Williamson's controversial play Rupert at Theatre Royal in Sydney, Australia. Cromwell has directed at resident theatres across the country and was Founder and artistic director of his own company, Stage West, in Springfield, Mass. Born in Los Angeles, Cromwell grew up in New York and Waterford, Connecticut, and studied at Carnegie Mellon University (then Carnegie Tech). His father, John Cromwell, an acclaimed actor and director, was one of the first presidents of the Screen Directors Guild. His mother, Kay Johnson, was a stage and film actress.

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love. Written by Bess Wohl, GRAND HORIZONS is playing at the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street) on Broadway through March 1, 2020.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie, Priscilla Lopez



Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie, Priscilla Lopez



James Cromwell and the company of Grand Horizons



James Cromwell's portrait