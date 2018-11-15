Photo Coverage: Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris

Nov. 15, 2018  

The Path Fund Inc.® presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.

Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.

Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.

Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."

The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."

Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.

Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.

The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.

BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the show below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

one95 Opens the show-Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Gianna Harris and Ellie Kim

Ben Cameron (host of tonight's show) with Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Gianna Harris and Ellie Kim

Ben Cameron

J. Robert Spencer

J. Robert Spencer

Eric Michael Krop

Eric Michael Krop

Aaron Ramey

Bligh Voth

Aaron Ramey

Bligh Voth and Aaron Ramey

Cori Gardner

Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr

Tony Vincent

Tony Vincent

Jeremy Schonfeld

Jeremy Schonfeld

Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sherican Hauser and Myles Santiago

Ryann Redmond joins Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sherican Hauser and Myles Santiago

Ryann Redmond

Ryann Redmond

Jeremy Kushiner

Jeremy Kushiner

Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett

Maximilian Sangerman

Tommy Brunett

Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett

Kamesh Nagarajan introduces Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr

Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke

Jeremy Kushiner

Jeremy Kushiner, Donnie Kehr and J. Robert Spencer

Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr

Jen Perry

Jen Perry

Clarke Thorell

Jonathan Dokuchitz

John Arthur Greene

John Artuhr Greene

Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis

Ryann Redmond

Alice Ripley

Alice Ripley

Pete Townsend accepts the award for Michael Cerveris

Pete Townsend

Pete Townsend

Pete Townsend

Pete Townsend

Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

Pete Townsend, Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Cheryl Freeman Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell

