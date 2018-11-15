Photo Coverage: Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2018, Honoring Michael Cerveris
The Path Fund Inc.® presented the 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® , which honored legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris.
Kirke accepted his award and gave an impassioned speech - announcing that the Democrats had taken Arizona! For Cerveris, unable to attend (as he was on-location filming Netflix's Mindhunter) Rockers-co-founder Pete Townshend accepted his award.
Kirke also performed with the band, "Shooting Star" and a rousing "All Right Now" that had the audience standing and singing along.
Townshend also performed two songs: "Drowned" from his 1973 album Quadrophenia with The Who; and, a solo hit, "Let Me Love Open The Door."
The performances opened with a medley of songs by The Jackson 5 from the kids from School of Rock. J. Robert Spencer followed with his take on "Woodstock" and then "River Deep Mountain High" from Eric Michael Krop. Rocktopia's Tony Vincent followed with a performance of David Bowie's "Suffragette City."
Max Sangerman and Tommy Burnett (Modern English) followed with the group's "I Melt With You." Constantine Maroulis, followed with Gun N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle." And, finally, a performance of "Because The Night" from Alice Ripley.
Then the cast of The Who's Tommy (also celebrating their 25th anniversary) came onstage and performed a medley from the show.
The band, assembled by Kehr (and, with Henry Arnson as music director) was as vibrant as ever.
BroadwayWorld attended the event, and you can check out photos from the show below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
one95 Opens the show-Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Gianna Harris and Ellie Kim
Ben Cameron (host of tonight's show) with Jason Kisare, Michael Cascetta, Troy Bell Jr., Gianna Harris and Ellie Kim
Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sherican Hauser and Myles Santiago
Ryann Redmond joins Victoria Csatay, Burke Brickner, Toleeya Napolitano, Sherican Hauser and Myles Santiago
Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett
Tommy Brunett
Maximilian Sangerman and Tommy Brunett
Kamesh Nagarajan introduces Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr
Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke
Jeremy Kushiner, Donnie Kehr and J. Robert Spencer
Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke and Donnie Kehr
John Artuhr Greene
Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried
Pete Townsend accepts the award for Michael Cerveris
Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell
Pete Townsend, Maria Calabrese, Alice Ripley, Cheryl Freeman Destan Owens, Donnie Kehr and Clarke Thorell