Photo Coverage: IN & OF ITSELF Celebrates 200 Performances with Neil Patrick Harris & Frank Oz!

Produced by Werner Entertainment, Tony Award winners Gary Goddard & Forbes Candlish, Prediction Productions and five-time Emmy & Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, IN & OF ITSELF - created and performed by 3-time Academy of Magical Arts Award winner Derek DelGaudio - began previews on April 5 setting a box office record for the highest advance sales in the history of the Daryl Roth Theatre, and opened on April 12 to resounding critical acclaim. Even amidst the most crowded theater season in over twenty years, IN & OF ITSELF grossed over $1 million (in a 150 seat theater) and continually sold-out performances in its ten-week initial engagement, prompting an 11-week extension through September 3. This second extension now adds an additional 17 weeks, bringing the production through the end of the year.

A mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in Derek DelGaudio's new show IN & OF ITSELF. A modern allegory, IN & OF ITSELF explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show. Glenn Kaino (2004 Whitney Biennial, U.S. Representative to the 13th Cairo Biennale) serves as Artistic Producer of the production, which also features Original Music by Devo frontmanMark Mothersbaugh, and Production Design by A.BANDIT.

