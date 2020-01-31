Photo Coverage: Go Inside Casting Society of America's 35th Annual Artios Awards!

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30 at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48, Ron Funches hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

Special honorees included Emmy , Grammy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald who was honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Andrew Femenella was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. At the Los Angeles ceremony, Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Deborah Aquila received the Hoyt Bowers Award. In London BAFTA Winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor was presented with the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley, and CSA member Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

Presenters across the ceremonies included Michael Angarano, Annaleigh Ashford, Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell T Davies, Robin de Jesús, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Santino Fontana, Jared Harris, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Qualley, Sarah Snook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Russell Tovey, Kate Walsh, and Heléne Yorke.

"Tonight's three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community. We congratulate tonight's well-deserved winners and honorees," said Russell Boast, President, CSA. "We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide."

Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from inside the festivities below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon

Bernard Telsey, Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon and Ellen Lewis

Santino Fontana

Chris Perfetti and Santino Fontana

Chris Perfetti

Annaleigh Ashford, Chris Perfetti, Santino Fontana, Helene Yorke

Robin de Jesus

Annaleigh Ashford, Helene Yorke

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke, Robin de Jesus and Annaleigh Ashford

Tony Shalhoub, Luke Kirby

J. Smith-Cameron

Allyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald

Allyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan

Tony Shalhoub,Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby, Sarah Snook

Rachel Brosnahan, Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Luke Kirby

Sarah Snook and Rachel Brosnahan

Sarah Snook and Rachel Brosnahan

Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby

Rachel Brosnahan, Jason Ralph

Russell Tovey, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph

Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby

Luke Kirby, Rachel Brosnahan

Trey Eason, Trevor Eason

Trey Eason, Trevor Eason

Kate Walsh, Russell Tovey

Kate Walsh, Bernard Telsey, Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Trey Eason, Annaleigh Ashford, Trevor Eason

Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau, Robin de Jesus (

Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau, Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella

Annaleigh Ashford, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Helene Yorke

Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, Danielle Gervais

Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell

Nick Peciaro, Judy Henderson

Bernard Telsey, Michelle Buteau

Santino Fontana, Michelle Buteau, Kate Walsh

Audra McDonald

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Michael Shannon

Audra McDonald

Michelle Buteau, Audra McDonald

Russell Tovey, Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald, Bernard Telsey

Douglas Aibel

Michelle Buteau, Russell Tovey

Tara Rubin

Katrina Lenk

Tara Rubin, Katrina Lenk

Luke Kirby, Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub

Lauren Port, David Caparelliotis

Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk

Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby

Will Cantler

Daniel Swee

Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley




