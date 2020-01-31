Photo Coverage: Go Inside Casting Society of America's 35th Annual Artios Awards!

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30 at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48, Ron Funches hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.

Special honorees included Emmy , Grammy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald who was honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Andrew Femenella was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. At the Los Angeles ceremony, Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Deborah Aquila received the Hoyt Bowers Award. In London BAFTA Winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor was presented with the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley, and CSA member Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.

Presenters across the ceremonies included Michael Angarano, Annaleigh Ashford, Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell T Davies, Robin de Jesús, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Santino Fontana, Jared Harris, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Qualley, Sarah Snook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Russell Tovey, Kate Walsh, and Heléne Yorke.

"Tonight's three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community. We congratulate tonight's well-deserved winners and honorees," said Russell Boast, President, CSA. "We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide."

