Photo Coverage: Go Inside Casting Society of America's 35th Annual Artios Awards!
As BroadwayWorld reported last night, Casting Society of America honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 35th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, January 30 at ceremonies in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The New York ceremony was hosted by Michelle Buteau at Stage 48, Ron Funches hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and Jason Isaacs hosted in London at the Four Seasons Hotel at Ten Trinity Square.
Special honorees included Emmy , Grammy and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald who was honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, and Andrew Femenella was honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. At the Los Angeles ceremony, Academy Award® winner and advocate Geena Davis received the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Deborah Aquila received the Hoyt Bowers Award. In London BAFTA Winners and Academy Award nominees Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner were presented with the Artios Award for Creative Collaboration; Andy Pryor was presented with the Excellence in Casting Award; and Pippa Markham, Kate Buckley, and CSA member Gillian Hawser received special recognition for their dynamic contributions in furthering the recognition of casting with the creation of the BAFTA Casting Awards for television and film.
Presenters across the ceremonies included Michael Angarano, Annaleigh Ashford, Thora Birch, Asante Blackk, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Brosnahan, Russell T Davies, Robin de Jesús, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Santino Fontana, Jared Harris, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, Katrina Lenk, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Danielle Macdonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Edward Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Kevin Pollak, Margaret Qualley, Sarah Snook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, J. Smith-Cameron, Russell Tovey, Kate Walsh, and Heléne Yorke.
"Tonight's three Artios Award ceremonies were a fantastic celebration of the many contributions Casting Society of America members bring to the global entertainment community. We congratulate tonight's well-deserved winners and honorees," said Russell Boast, President, CSA. "We are bolstered by the ongoing advancements made to recognize our craft and will continue our commitment to supporting and advancing the work we do worldwide."
Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from inside the festivities below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon
Bernard Telsey, Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon and Ellen Lewis
Chris Perfetti and Santino Fontana
Annaleigh Ashford, Chris Perfetti, Santino Fontana, Helene Yorke
Annaleigh Ashford, Helene Yorke
Helene Yorke, Robin de Jesus and Annaleigh Ashford
J. Smith-Cameron
Allyson Tucker and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald
Allyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald
Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan
Tony Shalhoub,Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby, Sarah Snook
Rachel Brosnahan, Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Luke Kirby
Sarah Snook and Rachel Brosnahan
Sarah Snook and Rachel Brosnahan
Russell Tovey, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby
Russell Tovey, Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby
Trey Eason, Trevor Eason
Trey Eason, Trevor Eason
Kate Walsh, Bernard Telsey, Russell Tovey
Trey Eason, Annaleigh Ashford, Trevor Eason
Michelle Buteau, Robin de Jesus (
Michelle Buteau, Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella
Annaleigh Ashford, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Helene Yorke
Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan, Danielle Gervais
Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell
Bernard Telsey, Michelle Buteau
Santino Fontana, Michelle Buteau, Kate Walsh
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Michael Shannon
Michelle Buteau, Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald, Bernard Telsey
Michelle Buteau, Russell Tovey
Luke Kirby, Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub
Lauren Port, David Caparelliotis
Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby