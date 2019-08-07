Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway

On August 6th, Come From Away celebrated its 1000th performance on Broadway!

In honor of the occasion, Carlo's Bakery designed a specialty cake, which the cast posed with backstage! BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate, and you can check out the photos below!

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'Lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Caesar Samayoa; Q. Smith; Astrid Van Wieren; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison; Tony LePage; Kevin S. McAllister Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber and Pearl Sun.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of Come From Away



The cast and crew of Come From Away



COME FROM AWAY cake by Carlo's Bakery