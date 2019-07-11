Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM kicks off its highly anticipated, annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park this week.

The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.

This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by The Play That Goes Wrong included Be More Chill, King Kong, Stomp, and Bat Out of Hell!

See photos from today's concert below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



106,7 Lite FM's Delilah



106,7 Lite FM's Delilah



Chris Lanceley



Delilah with co-hosts Adam Daveline and Chris Lanceley



Adam Daveline



Joel Waggoner, Tiffany Mann, George Salazar, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Morgan Siobhan Green, Lauren Marcus



Delilah, Tiffany Mann, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Joel Waggoner, Morgan Siobhan Green, George Salazar and Cameron Bond



George Salazar



George Salazar



Tiffany Mann



Katlyn Carlson



Lauren Marcus



Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann and Katlyn Carlson



Gerard Canonico, Cameron Bond, George Salazar and Troy Iwata



Morgan Siobhan Green, Joel Waggoner and Anthony Chatmon II



Gerard Canonico and Cameron Bond with some lucky fans on stage



Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion



Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion



Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion



Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



Rory Donovan



Rory Donovan



Rory Donovan



Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



Kayla Davion



From Stomp-Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler



Delilah, Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler



Ivan Salazar



Ivan Salazar and Serena Morgan



Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler



Serena Morgan



Desmond Howard



Sean Perham, Briana Butler, Serena Morgan, John Gavin and Alan Asuncion



Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler



Briana Butler



Alan Asuncion



Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers



Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers



Delilah, Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers



Andrew Polec



Christina Bennington



Andrew Polec



Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec



Andrew Polec



Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington



Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington



Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington



Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers



Danielle Steers



Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers



Danielle Steers



Tyrick Wiltez Jones



Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers



Avionce Hoyles



Avionce Hoyles