Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM kicks off its highly anticipated, annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park this week.
The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.
This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by The Play That Goes Wrong included Be More Chill, King Kong, Stomp, and Bat Out of Hell!
See photos from today's concert below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
106,7 Lite FM's Delilah
106,7 Lite FM's Delilah
Delilah with co-hosts Adam Daveline and Chris Lanceley
Joel Waggoner, Tiffany Mann, George Salazar, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Morgan Siobhan Green, Lauren Marcus
Delilah, Tiffany Mann, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Joel Waggoner, Morgan Siobhan Green, George Salazar and Cameron Bond
Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann and Katlyn Carlson
Gerard Canonico, Cameron Bond, George Salazar and Troy Iwata
Morgan Siobhan Green, Joel Waggoner and Anthony Chatmon II
Gerard Canonico and Cameron Bond with some lucky fans on stage
Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion
Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion
From Stomp-Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler
Delilah, Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler
Ivan Salazar and Serena Morgan
Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler
Sean Perham, Briana Butler, Serena Morgan, John Gavin and Alan Asuncion
Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler
Briana Butler
Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers
Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers
Delilah, Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers
Tyrick Wiltez Jones
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers