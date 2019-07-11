Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Jul. 11, 2019  

iHeartMedia's 106.7 LITE FM kicks off its highly anticipated, annual lunchtime summer theatre series, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park this week.

The 2019 program brings the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks. 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit productions and Tony Award-winning shows.

This week's performances, hosted by 106.7 LIFE FM's Delilah, co-hosted by The Play That Goes Wrong included Be More Chill, King Kong, Stomp, and Bat Out of Hell!

See photos from today's concert below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
106,7 Lite FM's Delilah

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
106,7 Lite FM's Delilah

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Chris Lanceley

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah with co-hosts Adam Daveline and Chris Lanceley

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Adam Daveline

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Joel Waggoner, Tiffany Mann, George Salazar, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Morgan Siobhan Green, Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah, Tiffany Mann, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Joel Waggoner, Morgan Siobhan Green, George Salazar and Cameron Bond

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Tiffany Mann

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Lauren Marcus, Tiffany Mann and Katlyn Carlson

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Gerard Canonico, Cameron Bond, George Salazar and Troy Iwata

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Morgan Siobhan Green, Joel Waggoner and Anthony Chatmon II

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Gerard Canonico and Cameron Bond with some lucky fans on stage

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah, Rory Donovan and Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Rory Donovan

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Rory Donovan

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Rory Donovan

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Kayla Davion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
From Stomp-Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah, Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Ivan Salazar

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Ivan Salazar and Serena Morgan

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Serena Morgan

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Desmond Howard

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Sean Perham, Briana Butler, Serena Morgan, John Gavin and Alan Asuncion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Ivan Salazar, Sean Perham, Josh Cruz, Desmond Howard, John Gavin, Alan Asuncion, Serena Morgan and Briana Butler

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Briana Butler

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Alan Asuncion

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Delilah, Avionce Hoyles, Andrew Polec, Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Christina Bennington and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Christina Bennington

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Tyrick Wiltez Jones

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Danielle Steers

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Avionce Hoyles

Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL, KING KONG & More Hit The Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Avionce Hoyles



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Jackie Evancho Brings THE DEBUT to Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Cady Huffman as MISS PEGGY LEE at Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DYING CITY
  • Photo Coverage: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Take Opening Night Bows

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup