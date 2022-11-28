Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beauty and the Beast Live
Photo: ABC Debuts BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Cast Photo

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Nov. 28, 2022  

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC presents "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."

ABC has now released a first look photo at the complete cast. Check out the new poster below!

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

As previously announced, five-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. will play the role of Belle; Tony®, Emmy® and GRAMMY-nominated artist Josh Groban will play the Beast; Tony and GRAMMY-nominated star Joshua Henry will play Gaston; EGOT winner and legend Rita Moreno will serve as the night's narrator; celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Martin Short will play Lumière; Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji will play Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle's loving father, Maurice.

Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone's favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip. Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special and Hamish Hamilton is set to direct, taking viewers on a memorable journey through the classic enchanted tale.

Check out the complete cast photo here:

