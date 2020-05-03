Performing Arts Centers in South Korea Plan to Reopen This Week With New Guidelines

According to The Korea Herald, performing arts institutions in South Korea are planning to resume their activities this week.

However, they will be complying with guidelines set in place by the government, which include body temperature checks, hand sanitizer usage, disinfection, and making emergency contact lists of attendees. Audience members will also be required to wear masks at all times, and will need to remain 2 meters apart.

The Seoul Arts Center will hold a concert on Saturday, which was created in honor of those who contributed to the fight again the virus. All medical staff are invited to join the audience. Actor Yang Hie-kyeong is to host the show, which will be performed by baritone Ko Seng-hyoun, string chamber ensemble Joy of Strings and the Karos Percussion Ensemble.

Another performing arts venue set to reopen is The Sejong Center in central Seoul. The center will put on a music performance May 28-31, celebrating Kim Duk-soo, a master of samulnori, or Korean percussion ensemble music.

The National Changgeuk Company of Korea will premiere its latest production, "Chunhyang," on May 14-24. The National Orchestra of Korea will host a traditional Korean music concert on May 20.

Finally, the Doosan Art Center will open its new season Wednesday. The 2020 season is titled Doosan Humanities Theater 2020: Food, and will delve into culinary culture and the importance of food. The three plays included in the season will be offered free of charge, as a "present" to the public who have suffered due to the virus.

Read more on The Korea Herald.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You