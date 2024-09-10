Paul Taylor Dance Company Comes to Lincoln Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dance Company will return to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for its annual Fall Season from November 5 through November 24, 2024, with music performed live by Orchestra of St. Luke’s. The repertoire will feature ten classics, World Premieres by Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette, Robert Battle and Jody Sperling, and acclaimed works by Ulysses Dove, Larry Keigwin, and Sperling. Ticket prices for the 2024 Season start at $15 and go on sale September 12. Tickets will be available at www.boxoffice.dance and at the Koch Theater box office.



The ten Taylor classics are Arden Court (1981), Aureole (1962), Dust (1977), Esplanade (1975), Funny Papers (1994), Images (1977), Lost, Found and Lost (1982), Promethean Fire (2002), Syzygy (1987), and The Word (1998). The Season will also feature Lovette’s Echo, and World Premieres of Chaconne in Winter and Recess; the World Premiere of Battle’s Dedicated to You; Dove’s Vespers; Keigwin’s Rush Hour; and Sperling’s Clair de Lune and World Premiere of Vive La Loïe! The Season will launch the Company’s 50th Anniversary celebration of ’s signature work, Esplanade.

“I’m thrilled to bring the Company back to Lincoln Center for three weeks in November, which enables us to display the breathtaking artistry and dynamic range of our dancers,” said Artistic Director Michael Novak. “I remain devoted to presenting the most impactful and transformative modern dance, with live music, on the Koch stage. Our season will again demonstrate the timeless brilliance of and the strength and spirit of Taylor dancers. And equally important, it will continue to build a repertoire for the 21st Century and shape modern dance as Paul himself did through seven decades of matchless creativity.”

The season will continue Novak’s dedication to sharing the breadth of modern dance history with New York audiences. The women of the Taylor Company will reprise Ulysses Dove’s masterwork Vespers, choreographed in 1988 on Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and set to the music of Mikel Rouse. The Season will also feature a special tribute to Loïe Fuller, the modern dance icon and theater technologist who revolutionized dance and theater at the dawn of the 20th Century. Leading Fuller specialist Jody Sperling will present two solos in her honor: Clair de Lune, which premiered in 2005 and is set to an excerpt from Debussy’s “Debussy Soirée,” and Vive La Loïe!, a World Premiere that expands upon dance material originally choreographed by Jody Sperling for the motion picture La Danseuse, the 2016 biographical historical drama about Fuller, directed by Stéphanie Di Giusto.

In addition to the return of Resident Choreographer Lauren Lovette’s critically acclaimed Echo (2023) with designs by Zac Posen, the season will feature two World Premieres by her, each with designs by Mark Eric, Brandon Stirling Baker, and Libby Stadstad. Chaconne in Winter is set to music by the Grammy Award-winning Time for Three, the wildly popular trio who will perform live on stage. Recess is set to Belize-born composer Errollyn Wallen’s Concerto Grosso. Larry Keigwin’s 2016 Taylor-Commissioned audience favorite, Rush Hour, will return to the stage. Renowned choreographer Robert Battle created Dedicated to You in tribute to legendary Taylor alumna and Taylor School Director of Education Carolyn Adams. Set to music by Johann and Sarah Vaughan, with costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Burke Wilmore, Dedicated to You will be part of the annual gala that this year honors Adams for her lifetime of dedication to modern dance as a brilliant performer, visionary educator, and artistic leader.

The Season will kick off a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Esplanade, which began choreographing in the Fall of 1974 after retiring from performing after a legendary 20-year stage career.

Novak said that the Taylor Company is committed to breaking down barriers and making exceptional dance experiences accessible to a broad audience. “Whether one is a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of modern dance, several Taylor initiatives provide an opportunity to witness the unparalleled artistry, athleticism, and expressiveness that define Dance Company's performances,” he said, enumerating the following.



