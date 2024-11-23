Patti Murin Takes Over Our Instagram For THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patti Murin is taking over our Instagram today!

The Broadway favorite will be taking our followers behind-the-scenes of The Ballad of Johnny and June, now playing at The Citadel Theatre in Edmonton. Follow along on our Instagram story here!

About Patti Murin

Patti Murin is best known for her critically acclaimed turn originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/national tour credits: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata), Wicked (Glinda) and Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: many Hallmark movies including “In Merry Measure,” “Love On Iceland” and “Mystic Christmas.” Recurring roles on “Chicago Med” and “Royal Pains.”

About The Ballad of Johnny and June

A brand-new musical exploring the life and careers of country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash. From their first meeting in 1956 at the Grand Ole Opry to fame, life on the road, controversy and family, this re-telling of their iconic love story is complete with hits you know and love like I Walk The Line, Ring of Fire, and many more.

The book is written by Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, who took years to create a truthful depiction of the iconic couple and the controversy and heartache that plagued their passionate love story. Drawing from the real-life experiences of their son, John Carter Cash, this tale is an honest portrayal of the lives of the famous couple.

The Ballad of Johnny and June is a La Jolla Playhouse Production presented by The Citadel Theatre. Directed by Des McAnuff, a two-time Tony Award-winner, former artistic director of the Stratford Festival, director emeritus of La Jolla Playhouse and director of such Broadway musicals as Ain't Too Proud and Jersey Boys.

Christopher Ryan Grant, playing Johnny Cash, has appeared on Broadway stages many times, and acts alongside Patti Murin (June Carter Cash) who is well known for her role as Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. The Citadel is excited to have two such outstanding performers that the LA Times quoted as “pitch perfect as Johnny and June.”

The Ballad of Johnny and June plays through December 8, 2024, in the Shoctor Theatre. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.