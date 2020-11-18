Patrice Covington Releases New Rendition of 'My Favorite Things'

Need a new favorite thing? Broadway veteran Patrice Covington (The Color Purple) has teamed with Keith Harris Experience to release a new single, a rendition of the classic "My Favorite Things," which is available now across all music platforms. Check out the full track below!

Patrice Covington is an Emmy award winning actress, singer, teacher, and music therapist. A Broadway vet, Patrice has toured the globe with all-star Broadway casts and now makes her television debut in NatGeo's anthology series, Genius: Aretha. Patrice brings to life the late Erma Franklin, an American Gospel singer, activist, and elder sister to Aretha Franklin played by Cynthia Erivo. Through the relationship with their father, C. L. Franklin, played by Courtney B. Vance, the series highlights the intersection of music and social justice within a familial context. The series goes further to explore the resilience of women who struggle for recoginition in a world that seeks to diminish them.

A champion for women, Patrice took on a similar role addressing the power of the inner feminine as Squeak in the 2015 Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award-winning revival ofThe Color Purple. Patrice has also shined on Broadway as Martha Reeves in Berry Gordy's Motown The Musical, as Roz inThe Heart of Rock and Roll, as Effie in Dreamgirls, and many more. In 2009, she received a Grammy nomination for her performance in the Broadway national tour of Ain't Misbehavin'. In addition to expanding into television with Nat Geo, Patrice most recently starred in her first film, They Come. They Go. an indie short film streaming on Amazon Prime.

An activist in her own right, Patrice is the creator of The Galaxy Method, an aspiring artist teaching series using music as a healing agent. She is in production on her latest purpose project, a documented television series fusing music therapy, celebrity musicians, and incarcerated youth together to create opportunities to enhance mental health and improve rehabilitation. As a singer songwriter, Patrice continues to use her orginial music as a form of restoration. In 2011, she released a self-titled EP with her single and music video "Life Feels Good Right Now," featured on several international television networks. Since then, her dynamic presence has been seen both speaking and teaching on stages in Brazil, Bahamas, Japan, England, France, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Israel, and Switzerland's renowned SEAT Music Session.

Patrice has traveled the world providing background vocals for top billed perfomers including Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, and Stevie Wonder. She is currently the voice of numerous radio and television commercials and jingles. She serves as a celebrity ambassador for Kids in the Spotlight, an organization empowering foster kids through filmmaking, and is a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her trademarked motto is, "Don't be a star...be a galaxy."

For more information, please visit www.PatriceCovington.com and follow @patricecovington on all social media platforms.