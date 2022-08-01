Pat Carroll, Stage and Screen Star and Voice of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Pat Carroll has died at age 95.

While she may be best known for her work on television and film, Carroll also had a stage career that included Broadway credits such as Catch a Star! (1955 - Tony Nomination), Dancing in the End Zone (1985), The Show Off (1992), and Electra (1998).

Her various other stage credits include Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella, and the pre-Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

In addition to her work on stage, Carroll is known for voicing the role of Ursula in Disney's animated film The Little Mermaid. She made appearances on several telelvision series including CBS's The Danny Thomas Show, ABC's Laverne & Shirley, and NBC's ER.

Carroll also appeared on many variety shows of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, such as The Steve Allen show, The Red Buttons Show, The Danny Kaye Show, The Red Skelton Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. In 1965 she co-starred as "Prunella" in the 1965 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical version of Cinderella.

Carroll also appeared on a variety of game shows including Celebrity Sweepstakes, You Don't Say, To Tell the Truth, Match Game 73, Password, and I've Got a Secret.