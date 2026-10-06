Photos: Stagedoor Manor Alumni Reunite to Celebrate 50 Years
Guest included Erich Bergen, Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Jon Cryer, and more.
Earlier this week, the best of Broadway came together for Stagedoor 50: A One-Night-Only, celebrating 50 Years of Stagedoor Manor and benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. Check out photos from inside the big night below!
This event celebrated the legendary performing arts training center’s past, present and future, featuring an incredible lineup of Stagedoor alumni and friends including Erich Bergen, Michael Ian Black, Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Nicholas Christopher, Jon Cryer, Beanie Feldstein, Sofia Hublitz, Jeremy Leiner, Shawn Levy, Chris Olsen, Larry Owens, Adam Pascal, Amy Ryan, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori and many more, coming together to honor the place they call home. 1
00% of the proceeds benefited the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Cast of Stagedoor 50
Chris Olsen, Shawn Levy, Josh Charles, Beanie Feldstein, Jeremy Leiner and Erich Bergen
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