Photos: Stagedoor Manor Alumni Reunite to Celebrate 50 Years

Earlier this week, the best of Broadway came together for Stagedoor 50: A One-Night-Only, celebrating 50 Years of Stagedoor Manor and benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

This event celebrated the legendary performing arts training center’s past, present and future, featuring an incredible lineup of Stagedoor alumni and friends including Erich Bergen, Michael Ian Black, Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Nicholas Christopher, Jon Cryer, Beanie Feldstein, Sofia Hublitz, Jeremy Leiner, Shawn Levy, Chris Olsen, Larry Owens, Adam Pascal, Amy Ryan, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori and many more, coming together to honor the place they call home. 1

00% of the proceeds benefited the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 08 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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