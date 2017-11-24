PATTI LABELLE AND FRIENDS - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Album Out Today

Today, November 24th, GRAMMY Award-winner and GPE Records recording artist, Patti LaBelle, delivers a new holiday collection, Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays, available on CD and via digital and streaming outlets everywhere.

Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays showcases the legendary entertainer alongside fellow acclaimed artists, Vivian Green ("My Favorite Things"), Ruben Studdard ("Let It Snow"), Tamela Mann ("Jesus King!") and piano virtuoso, Jamar Jones ("Brazilian Sleigh Bells"). The soulful compilation, which features holiday favorites and spiritual sonnets, will warm the hearts of listeners of all ages throughout the season.

In addition to the release of Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays, LaBelle is as busy as ever with numerous projects. Her popular cooking show, Patti LaBelle's Place, will premiere its second season on the Cooking Channel on November 26th, she just finished taping Fox's hit music-drama series, Star, on which she'll have a recurring role in the spring of 2018 and she's preparing to release new products from her Patti's Good Life line, which features her world famous sweet potato pie. Additionally, LaBelle who released her very first jazz album, Bel Hommage, in May continues to sell out concert venues and bring smiles to the faces of her many fans with her timeless sound and performances.

Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays: Track Listing

1. My Favorite Things - Jamar Jones featuring Vivian Green

2. Don't Save It All For Christmas Day - Patti LaBelle

3. Presence With Me - Ruben Studdard

4. Maybe Next Year - Vivian Green

5. Mary Did You Know? - Patti LaBelle

6. Let It Snow - Ruben Studdard

7. Brazilian Sleigh Bells - Jamar Jones

8. The Christmas Song - Vivian Green

9. O What A Night - Jamar Jones

10. Christmas Time Is Here - Jamar Jones, Patti LaBelle & Friends

11. Grown Up Christmas List - Patti LaBelle

12. Jesus King! - Patti LaBelle and Tamela Mann

13. Avé Maria - Ruben Studdard

14. Brahms Lullaby - Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle and Friends - Home for the Holidays is available on November 24, 2017 in stores and via Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles