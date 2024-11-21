Original WICKED Cast Album Streams Increase Ahead of Movie Soundtrack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With the Wicked movie and accompanying soundtrack finally arriving tomorrow, Broadway fans are returning to a tried-and-true classic. This past week, listeners are tuning into the Wicked Original Broadway cast album featuring vocals from Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Norbert Leo Butz, and more.

BroadwayWorld has learned that between November 14 and 20, streams of many of those original tracks were up significantly on Spotify.

“Dancing Through Life” has seen a large jump, with the track up 83% globally and 90% in the U.S. “No One Mourns The Wicked” has increased a whopping 90% globally, with 98% in the U.S. “Thank Goodness”, which will be featured in Part Two of the movie adaptation, is up 87% globally and 92% in the U.S.

“One Short Day” and “Dear Old Shiz” are up 93% globally/98% in the U.S. and 92% globally/96% in the U.S, respectively.

Interestingly, streams of “I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)" are up 85% globally and 90% in the U.S., though no data has reflected a spike in the Act 1 version sung by Elphaba.

Two of the best-known songs in the show- “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” - have both increased as well, with the former up 98% globally/91% in the U.S. and the latter up 75% globally/77% in the U.S.

Lastly, streams of the “Finale ‘Wicked’” have increased by 84% globally and 90% in the U.S.

Wicked: The Soundtrack will finally be released in a few short hours, and eager listeners can pre-save the soundtrack on its official Spotify Countdown Page HERE or listen to Spotify’s Wicked Official Playlist, co-curated by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo below.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.