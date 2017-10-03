Original Stars Danny Elfman, Catherine O'Hara and Ken Page to Perform Live at THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Screening in Brooklyn

Pumpkin King Danny Elfman is coming to Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 6 and 7 to perform his legendary role of Jack Skellington in a very special screening, with the music performed live by a full orchestra and choir, of Disney's timeless holiday classic, "Tim Burton'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS."

Elfman will be joined by other original cast members, including Catherine O'Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie), who will all sing live during the movie.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 6 at 10:00am at www.barclayscenter.com or www.ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Saturday, October 7 at noon (if tickets are still available).

Danny Elfman, who wrote the film's songs (music and lyrics), composed its original score and was the original singing voice of Jack Skellington says, "Being able to perform "Nightmare" live in synch to the movie with a full orchestra was such a thrill at the sold out Hollywood Bowl shows. Having Catherine O'Hara and Ken Page to perform with me really made it a unique and magical experience. I'm happy to bring this special night to Brooklyn for the first time in December."

A cast of singers and special guest artists will be performing the film's acclaimed songs live. The concert will also include featured violin soloist, Sandy Cameron. Conductor John Mauceri, Founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will be leading the full orchestra and choir performing the film's classic score and songs live to picture.

Tim Burton'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM will transform Barclays Center into Halloween Town with special pre-show activities including an audience participation costume CONTEST and unique photo opportunities. Tim Burton-inspired costumes are encouraged. The concert is produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft, Tim FOX & Alison AhArt Williams, in association with Disney Concerts, the team that recently presented the highly-acclaimed DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL starring Sara Bareilles and REBEL Wilson.

First RELEASED in 1993, Tim Burton's THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS was directed by Henry Selick ("James and the Giant Peach"), and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters - Lock, Shock, and Barrel - to help him kidnap Santa Claus. The film is rated "PG."

About Danny Elfman

Over the last 30 years, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. Having begun his career as the lead singer of the band Oingo Boingo he has since collaborated with directors such as Tim Burton, David O. Russell, Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Paul Haggis, Ang Lee, Rob Marshall, Guillermo Del Toro, Brian De Palma, and Peter Jackson. Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," Elfman has scored a broad range of films including "Milk" (Oscar nominated), "Good Will Hunting"(Oscar nominated), "Big Fish" (Oscar nominated), and "Men in Black" (Oscar nominated) and the forthcoming "Justice League," among others.

About Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara is a prolific, multi-award winning actress, writer, and comedian whose film credits include "Beetlejuice," "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "After Hours," "Heartburn," "The Life Before This," "Penelope, Away We Go," "Where the Wild Things Are," "A.C.O.D.," "The Right Kind of Wrong," and many more. The actress played a key role in the critically acclaimed mockumentary films "Waiting for Guffman," "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind," and "For Your Consideration." Her performance in the latter won her the 2007 National Board of Review Award for Supporting Actress. On television, O'Hara 's role in HBO's "Temple Grandin" earned her Primetime Emmy, Satellite, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Additionally, O'Hara won an Emmy Award and earned four Emmy nominations for her writing on the sketch comedy show, "SCTV."

About Ken Page

Ken Page may be best known as THE VOICE of "Mr. Oogie Boogie" in Tim Burton's cult classic film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Film: "Dreamgirls" (Max Washington), "Torch Song Trilogy" (Murray), "All Dogs Go To Heaven" (V.O. King Gator) Ken made his Broadway debut in "Guys And Dolls" as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the all-black revival, for which he received the Theatre World Award. Other Broadway and New York credits include Tony Award winning musicals "Cats" (Original Broadway & Film Casts -Old Deuteronomy, Grammy Award- Best Cast Album), "Ain't Misbehavin'," (Original Broadway, L.A, Emmy Award Winning NBC TV Special, Drama Desk Award-Best Actor, Grammy Award Best Cast Album), "The Wiz," (Lion), "Wizard Of Oz" (Cowardly Lion). In London's West End, Ken starred in "Children Of Eden" (Father) and in Paris recreated his role in "Ain't Misbehavin'" redubbed "Harlem Swing." Ken has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium/Grand Ole Opry, London Palladium, Caesar's Atlantic City, Las Vegas etc.

