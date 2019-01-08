Original Broadway Cast of INDECENT Will Release Cast Recording

Jan. 8, 2019  

Original Broadway Cast of INDECENT Will Release Cast Recording

The original cast of Broadway's Indecent reunited to record the music for the Tony Award-winning production. The recording, which will be released on January 25 by Yellow Sound Label, preserves the haunting and evocative original music for the show, composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, as well as the period songs that were heard throughout the production.

Indecent was written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman. Indecent opened April 18, 2017 at Broadway's Cort Theatre. Indecent was produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, and Cody Lassen, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.

Indecent won two 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play for Ms. Taichman, and was cited as one of the best plays of the year by The New York Times, Time Out New York, Newsday, Deadline, The Advocate and TheaterMania. The show achieved legendary status when its original closing notice was taken down due to overwhelming support from Broadway audiences.

"I speak for everyone involved with Indecent to say that it's a show we all believed in passionately. It will live on long after its Broadway run in productions around the country," commented Ms. Roth. "There were many miracles along the way, and to have the original company all return to preserve the show's stunning score for this recording is one more blessing."

Since the Broadway production, Indecent has been or will be performed at the Segal Center in Montreal, Canada; Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN.; Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, CA.; Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.; Gable Stage in Miami, FL.; Palm Beach Drama Works in Palm Beach, FL.; Victory Gardens in Chicago, IL.; The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA.; Center Stage in Baltimore, MD.; Kansas City Rep in Kansas City, MO.; Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia, PA.; and Pittsburgh Public Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA.; with numerous national and international productions planned for this year.

The recording features original cast members Mimi Lieber, Katrina Lenk, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson, and musicians Matt Darriau (clarinet, bass clarinet, tin whistle), Lisa Gutkin (violin, mandolin, wood block), and Aaron Halva (accordion, baritone ukulele, piano, percussion). Katrina Lenk is also featured on viola.

Tracklist for the Original Broadway Cast Recording is:

  1. Opening: Ghost Waltz
  2. Ale Brider
  3. Suitcase Song: Ich hob' nach einen koffer in Berlin
  4. Tour, Torah, and Ellis Island
  5. Welcome to Amerike: Vot can you makh?
  6. God of Vengeance on the Bowery
  7. The English Debut
  8. Rifkele and Manke Secret Kiss
  9. Ain't We Got Fun? / Ain't We Got Anguish?
  10. Sarah Onstage
  11. Broadway and the Arrest
  12. Dorothee and Reina Secret Kiss
  13. Lemml's Welcome to Eugene O'Neill
  14. Old Devil Sea
  15. Sunrise Over Staten Island / Lemml Goes Home
  16. Bei Mir Bistu Shein
  17. Letter from Poland
  18. Stars Lament / Ghost Waltz
  19. From Dust to the Attic Freyleks
  20. Attic Rain
  21. Wiegela
  22. Finale: Old Asch / Rifkele and Manke in the Rain

The recording will be available on January 25 on iTunes and Amazon.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Indecent was produced by Michael Croiter, Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen served as Executive Producers.

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • GREASE and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Star Derek Keeling Dies
  • Actors' Equity on Strike For Developmental Work with Broadway League
  • VIDEO: Watch the Final Act One Finale of BAT OUT OF HELL in London!
  • Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE, And More Winners Announced For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!
  • Original Production of LES MISERABLES in London Will Take Hiatus and Re-Open With New Staging
  • Photo Flash: Chaz Bono Gets Groovy Visiting THE CHER SHOW

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE