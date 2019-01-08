Original Broadway Cast of INDECENT Will Release Cast Recording
The original cast of Broadway's Indecent reunited to record the music for the Tony Award-winning production. The recording, which will be released on January 25 by Yellow Sound Label, preserves the haunting and evocative original music for the show, composed by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, as well as the period songs that were heard throughout the production.
Indecent was written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman. Indecent opened April 18, 2017 at Broadway's Cort Theatre. Indecent was produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, and Cody Lassen, in association with Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and Yale Repertory Theatre.
Indecent won two 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play for Ms. Taichman, and was cited as one of the best plays of the year by The New York Times, Time Out New York, Newsday, Deadline, The Advocate and TheaterMania. The show achieved legendary status when its original closing notice was taken down due to overwhelming support from Broadway audiences.
"I speak for everyone involved with Indecent to say that it's a show we all believed in passionately. It will live on long after its Broadway run in productions around the country," commented Ms. Roth. "There were many miracles along the way, and to have the original company all return to preserve the show's stunning score for this recording is one more blessing."
Since the Broadway production, Indecent has been or will be performed at the Segal Center in Montreal, Canada; Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN.; Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles, CA.; Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.; Gable Stage in Miami, FL.; Palm Beach Drama Works in Palm Beach, FL.; Victory Gardens in Chicago, IL.; The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA.; Center Stage in Baltimore, MD.; Kansas City Rep in Kansas City, MO.; Arden Theatre Company in Philadelphia, PA.; and Pittsburgh Public Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA.; with numerous national and international productions planned for this year.
The recording features original cast members Mimi Lieber, Katrina Lenk, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazzi, Richard Topol and Adina Verson, and musicians Matt Darriau (clarinet, bass clarinet, tin whistle), Lisa Gutkin (violin, mandolin, wood block), and Aaron Halva (accordion, baritone ukulele, piano, percussion). Katrina Lenk is also featured on viola.
Tracklist for the Original Broadway Cast Recording is:
- Opening: Ghost Waltz
- Ale Brider
- Suitcase Song: Ich hob' nach einen koffer in Berlin
- Tour, Torah, and Ellis Island
- Welcome to Amerike: Vot can you makh?
- God of Vengeance on the Bowery
- The English Debut
- Rifkele and Manke Secret Kiss
- Ain't We Got Fun? / Ain't We Got Anguish?
- Sarah Onstage
- Broadway and the Arrest
- Dorothee and Reina Secret Kiss
- Lemml's Welcome to Eugene O'Neill
- Old Devil Sea
- Sunrise Over Staten Island / Lemml Goes Home
- Bei Mir Bistu Shein
- Letter from Poland
- Stars Lament / Ghost Waltz
- From Dust to the Attic Freyleks
- Attic Rain
- Wiegela
- Finale: Old Asch / Rifkele and Manke in the Rain
The recording will be available on January 25 on iTunes and Amazon.
The Original Broadway Cast Recording for Indecent was produced by Michael Croiter, Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva. Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Cody Lassen served as Executive Producers.