Original Anthology Series About NYC Stage Managers Launches; Hosts Launch Party at The Artist Co-op

The new film & television production company One-Eyed Rabbit will be throwing a star-studded launch party for their original short-form anthology series THANK YOU FIVE on Monday, October 21st, atThe Artist Co-op, 500 West 53nfd Street NYC. The event will run from 7-10pm.

The original series is about the unique and often unseen lives of stage managers as they live, work, and love in the city that never sleeps. One-Eyed Rabbit co-founder Maren Lavelle says, "The night will be a chance to raise a glass to the hardest working folx in show business and to let the New York Theater community know who we are and what our series is all about."

Season One of THANK YOU FIVE will feature six episodes, each written by a different writer, in a different genre, about a different stage manager.

Former stage manager Liz Richards, who is a producer on the series, says, "I'm so excited for the theater community, especially other stage managers, to see THANK YOU FIVE. On screen, stage managers typically pop up as a frazzled person in all black yelling 'Places!' But there's so much more that happens before and after. Plus, stage managers always have the best stories, and I think this team of writers have really captured some good ones."

The evening is sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery and will feature musical performances by Jamie Jackson (Wicked), SoHee Youn (I Spy a Spy), Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Jessica Crouch (Pretty Woman), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful), Lizzie Hagstedt (Southern Comfort), Charles Osborne (Spamilton, Forbidden Broadway), Evan Mayer (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), with a special appearance by Happy Anderson (Mindhunter, Birdbox).

The event will run from 7-10pm at The Artist Co-op (500 West 52nd Street), on Monday, October 21st.

Advanced Sale Tickets are $20 and admission includes two drinks and a THANK YOU FIVE button.

Tickets can be purchased at one-eyedrabbit.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You