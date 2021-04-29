Orfeh, Brittney Johnson, Samantha Pauly, Lillias White and More to Take Part in LITTLE BLACK BOOK Listening Party

Broadway Records announced today the CD release of the world premiere recording of LITTLE BLACK BOOK, a concept album for the new rock musical about the life and times of Heidi Fleiss, starring Alice Ripley, Orfeh, Mandy Gonzalez, Jessica Vosk, Brittney Johnson, Diana DeGarmo, Vonzell Solomon, Kuhoo Verma, Samantha Pauly, Natalie Weiss and Lillias White. With music, lyrics and book by Billy Recce, the album centers on the infamous Hollywood Madam of the 90's who now resides in the middle of the deserts of Nevada with her forty parrots. The CD of LITTLE BLACK BOOK is available tomorrow from BroadwayRecords.com and all major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com and wherever music is sold.

On Friday MAY 7th at 4PM ET, Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party in celebration of the release of LITTLE BLACK BOOK. The party will feature the musical's creators, writer Billy Recce and director WILL NUNZIATA, Orchestrator/Music Producer Lloyd Kikoler, and cast members Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Beautiful), Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde), Samantha Pauly (SIX: The Musical), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Sarah Kleist (Cleopatra), Amanda Lopez (The Marvelous Wonderettes) and Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, Dreamgirls). The team will discuss the genesis of the show, the recording of the album and the development of new Broadway bound musicals in these times, as well as answering questions from the viewing audience. The event will be hosted by Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle and may be watched live at www.youtube.com/broadwayrecords (deep link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjKGFUE6vKg).

The digital release of LITTLE BLACK BOOK debuted at #11 on the Billboard Cast Album chart, and shot to #6 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart.

Co-conceived by WILL NUNZIATA and Billy Recce and developed as a one-woman rock concert, Little Black Book is a sharp-tongued, raucous, and ultimately moving 90-minute ride. Through 11 pop-rock songs, the show examines a woman who was stripped of everything she worked for by a ruthless tabloid press and an unforgiving society.

Before OnlyFans and dating apps, there were madams. "Heidi Fleiss developed a brand of upscale prostitution that had not been seen before," says composer, lyricist, book writer and co-conceiver Billy Recce. "She became a mother figure to sex workers, many of whom had been kicked out of their homes and families. She gave them guidance, safety, a roof over their heads, and by making them the most sought-after girls in Hollywood, she allowed them to feel pride in the work that they were doing."

The golden days for Heidi Fleiss was in the early 90s. As an open secret in Hollywood, she and her girls attended all the hottest celebrity parties, drove the most expensive cars, and dated the richest and most powerful men in the world. Heidi welcomed publicity, granting select media interviews and flaunting her lavish lifestyle. "She brilliantly redefined and revolutionized the sex industry," co-conceiver WILL NUNZIATA reflects. "She was a girl with a dream who was vilified for being strong, opinionated, and business-savvy."

"In LITTLE BLACK BOOK, we give her the opportunity to showcase her 'boss lady' qualities," Nunziata continues. "The show also depicts the vulnerabilities of a woman who has the strength to forgive, survive, and ultimately heal. It offers a sympathetic reconciliation through a modern lens."

While the media attention fed Heidi Fleiss' business and power, it also brought her to the attention of the LAPD, making her an easy target. Within months, Heidi and her world would come crashing down around her while the rich and powerful men in her little black book would all go on unscathed.

"In many ways, Heidi Fleiss is an American Eva Peron," Recce remarks. "So, while we wait for theatres to re-open, it only made sense to follow the lead of Andrew Lloyd Webber when he developed Evita and share our musical tribute to the Hollywood Madam with audiences, no matter where they are in the world, and offer a first taste of LITTLE BLACK BOOK through its songs."

LITTLE BLACK BOOK Track listing:

1. "Opening (Heidi)" - Amanda Lopez, Sarah Kleist Lauren Robinson

2. "Little Black Book" - Mandy Gonzalez

3. "Streets of LA" - Jessica Vosk

4. "My (Much, Much Older) Man" - Brittney Johnson

5. "One of the Girls" - Kuhoo Verma, Lillias White

6. "Enterprise" - Orfeh

7. "No Sympathy" - Vonzell Solomon

8. "Pandering" - Samantha Pauly, with Amanda Lopez, Sarah Kleist Lauren Robinson

9. "Serial Fuckup" - Diana DeGarmo

10. "Cage Song" - Alice Ripley

11. "Summer in Nevada" - Natalie Weiss

LITTLE BLACK BOOK is produced by WILL NUNZIATA, Billy Recce, and Lloyd Kikoler, and Executive Produced by DGM Productions with Scott Humpal.

For more information about LITTLE BLACK BOOK, visit littleblackbookmusical.com.