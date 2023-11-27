Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary

"Oprah and The Color Purple Journey" is coming to Max on December 28.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 4 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary

Oprah Winfrey will show an inside look at the making of The Color Purple movie musical while taking viewers through her journey with the story in a new documentary.

"Oprah and The Color Purple Journey" is coming to stream on Max December 28.

The Max Original documentary, provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming movie musical reimagining of “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture.

Oprah Winfrey will take viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

"There's nothing that's been more important or vital to me, culturally, artistically, than The Color Purple," Winfrey said in a previous featurette for the film.

In theaters on December 25, audiences can experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.”

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia BarrinoTaraji P. HensonDanielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsAunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Watch Oprah Winfrey discuss the upcoming movie musical here:




RELATED STORIES

1
Baz Luhrmann Can See MOULIIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation Photo
Baz Luhrmann 'Can See' MOULIIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation

Baz Luhrmann has revealed that he has 'absolutely' thought about bringing Moulin Rouge! back to the big screen for a film adaptation of the stage musical. The original movie starred Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent, and more.

2
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Event Photo
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Theatre Aspen will present the return of their celebrated cabaret series for its third year. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week Photo
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Students Perform Let It Go to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Photo
Video: Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL & More
Southern Lord Announces RSD/Black Friday ReissuesSouthern Lord Announces RSD/Black Friday Reissues
Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'
Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' VideoVideo: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Nod to Old Hollywood Glamour in 'Body Moving' Video

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You









close sound sound