Oprah Will Go Behind THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical In New Max Documentary

Oprah Winfrey will show an inside look at the making of The Color Purple movie musical while taking viewers through her journey with the story in a new documentary.

"Oprah and The Color Purple Journey" is coming to stream on Max December 28.

The Max Original documentary, provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming movie musical reimagining of “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture.

Oprah Winfrey will take viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

"There's nothing that's been more important or vital to me, culturally, artistically, than The Color Purple," Winfrey said in a previous featurette for the film.

In theaters on December 25, audiences can experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.”

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Watch Oprah Winfrey discuss the upcoming movie musical here: