One Last Time...Javier Munoz Plays His Final Performance in HAMILTON Today

Javier Muñoz plays his final performance in Hamilton tonight, January 14, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. As BroadwayWorld has previously reported, Michael Luwoye who was an alternate for the role on Broadway and went on to lead the Angelica tour, will be taking over as Hamilton.

Muñoz has been a member of the Hamilton company from the musical's early development, through The Public Theater engagement, where he performed as Hamilton alternate to the musical's creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. He continued as Miranda's alternate in the first year of the Broadway run and eventually assumed the title role on Broadway.

Muñoz has been sharing his favorite memories throughout his journey with the show on Twitter.

More #Hamories 1)Goofing off w/ @LacketyLac, napping w/@Lin_Manuel back when it was music stands & a piano workshopping @HamiltonMusical

2)1st costume fitting for @PublicTheaterNY run w/ obligatory costume selfie & then in my dressing room before my 1st preview as Ham.#Javilton pic.twitter.com/NBl7mpeoNJ - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 16, 2017

More of Muñoz' favorite moments can be found on his Twitter (@JMunozActor) with the hashtag #Hamories.

When the news broke, Muñoz shared a video on Twitter officially announcing his departure and thanking the fans for their ongoing support.

"I'm finally going to say goodbye to this role and this house and this space, and this adventure," he says in the video which can be seen below. It's been an amazing adventure."

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

The current Broadway cast of HAMILTON includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, James Monroe Iglehart as Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette, Euan Morton as King George, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

