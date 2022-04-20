Omnium Circus Makes New York City Debut With I'MPOSSIBLE

Omnium Circus makes its New York City debut when its world-class, fully inclusive, fully accessible show, "I'Mpossible," plays The Claire Shulman Theater at Queens Theatre in Queens, NY for two performances on Saturday, May 14 as part of the Forward Festival of the Arts, a national festival highlighting the artistry of Deaf/Disabled performers. Shows are at 2:00pm and 8:00pm.

"I'Mpossible" tells the story of a young boy named Johnny who dreams of joining the circus. He confronts a world full of challenges and through a death-defying, awe-inspiring, madcap circus adventure discovers the strength, courage and perseverance that changes his life forever. Audiences follow Johnny as he encounters a beautiful aerial love story, flying hula hoops, the daring free-standing ladder, multi-level rolla bolla, Cyr wheel, Diabolo, mind boggling acrobatics and a contortionist who shoots a crossbow with her feet! New York is represented by the legendary King Charles Unicycle Troupe, the hilarious comedy of Rob and Miss Jane, dancer Rik Daniels, and Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson. The company is a beautiful mosaic of backgrounds, skill and ability, authentically representative and engaging.

"I'Mpossible" presents an unforgettable circus adventure that inspires audiences with extraordinary feats of human accomplishment and the astounding potential of the human spirit. It is a show where there are no limits, no boundaries, and no barriers. Omnium Circus' "I'Mpossible" is unforgettable fun for the entire family.

This is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Unprecedented accessibility including live audio description, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and other accommodations truly make Omnium a live experience that is accessible for all.

Omnium Circus presents "I'Mpossible" comes to The Claire Shulman Theater at Queens Theatre at 14 United Nations Avenue S., Queens, NY on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $20.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at www.QueensTheatre.org.

For other information about Omnium, please visit omniumcircus.org.