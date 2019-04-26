Old Globe Season Features World Premiere of ALMOST FAMOUS and More

The Old Globe's 2019-2020 Season includes three world premieres, five West Coast premieres, and a Tony Award-winning production of an American masterwork. The season includes many genres, a Globe-commissioned musical, and four works by women, including one seen earlier this year in the Globe's Powers New Voices Festival. Multiple productions of Shakespeare will once again delight audiences, whether at the Globe or in the Globe for All production touring locations around the county. In addition to the return of the holiday classic The Grinch, the Globe will add a second holiday show with a hilarious family-friendly Scrooge parody set in San Diego.

The Globe is ready to rock with Almost Famous, a world premiere musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe (films Jerry Maguire, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything...), based on his iconic film about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. Almost Famous is directed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) and features classic hits, as well as new songs with music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot, SpongeBob SquarePants), with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll, Broadway's Waitress). It is presented by special arrangement with Lia Vollack on behalf of Columbia Live Stage, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson. This joyous world premiere musical will run September 13 - October 20, 2019, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

A Globe-commissioned world premiere musical will feature book, music, and lyrics by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (Globe's Rain, Broadway's The Wild Party, Marie Christine). The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage, who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele(Globe's Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, Once on This Island, Ragtime). The Gardens of Anunciawill run May 8 - June 14, 2020, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander (kaddish.com, For the Relief of Unbearable Urges) and director Barry Edelstein (Globe's Rain, Hamlet, The Wanderers, Life After) wowed both New York and Globe audiences with The Twenty-Seventh Man, and now they team up again for this world premiere of a modern-day comedy of friendship. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is Englander's adaptation of his award-winning short story, and it runs May 28 - June 28, 2020, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The first of five West Coast premieres is the riveting Noura by Heather Raffo (9 Parts of Desire, the opera Fallujah), a graduate of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Loosely inspired by Ibsen's A Doll's House, Noura follows a Chaldean Christian family as a visitor from the past makes them question who they've become. It will run September 20 - October 20, 2019, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Hurricane Diane is the unconventional new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George (The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence, Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England). Greek god Dionysus returns disguised as the butch gardener Diane to seduce mortal followers. Where better to begin than with four real housewives from New Jersey? The West Coast premiere of Hurricane Diane runs February 8 - March 8, 2020, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Faceless by Selina Fillinger (The Armor Plays: Cinched/Strapped, Something Clean) was presented in the 2019 Powers New Voices Festival and will now be directed on the mainstage by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (the Globe's The Last Match (also Off Broadway), The Blameless). Tensions swirl around the trial of Susie Glenn, an American teenager who joins ISIS, and Claire Fathi, the Muslim prosecutor who takes the case. The West Coast premiere of Faceless runs March 28 - April 26, 2020, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Following its run at the Globe, Faceless will tour several of our Community Partner venues with our free Globe for All program. Details will be announced soon.

San Diego has a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. The West Coast premiere of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show is written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, The Curious Case of the Curse of Count Dracula!), directed by Greenberg (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll, London's Guys and Dolls and Barnum). Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show will run November 23 - December 24, 2019, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The West Coast premiere of Little Women by Kate Hamill (Off Broadway's Sense & Sensibility, Pride & Prejudice) is a brand-new version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about Jo March and her three unforgettably distinct sisters. Presented in association with Dallas Theatre Centerand directed by Sarah Rasmussen (Artistic Director of Jungle Theater who originally commissioned the play), Little Women will run March 14 - April 19, 2020, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

The American master and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson (The American Century Cycle of 10 plays) had a close relationship with The Old Globe, where three of his plays premiered. His work returns with the production of August Wilson's Jitney that won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, about unlicensed cab drivers in 1970s Pittsburgh fighting gentrification. Directed by one of Wilson's foremost interpreters, Ruben Santiago-Hudson(directed Broadway's Jitney, performed in Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, Seven Guitars), Jitney will run January 18 - February 23, 2020, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Everyone's favorite Green Meanie is back to celebrate the holidays as Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns to the Globe for its 22nd incredible year. James Vásquez once again directs this wonderful, whimsical holiday musical, based on the classic Dr. Seuss book. The Grinch has book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, original production conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, and original choreography by John DeLuca. It will run November 3 - December 29, 2019, Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. As in years past, The Grinch will offer a sensory-friendly performanceon Saturday, December 14.

Rediscover one of Shakespeare's most enticing and moving romances, The Winter's Tale, with the touring Globe for All troupe of actors, directed by Daniel Jáquez, co-founder of San Diego's TuYo Theatre and a 2019 The Old Globe Classical Directing Fellow. This year's 23-stop tour, which will culminate in two low-cost performances at the Globe, will run October 29 - November 17, 2019.

The illustrious actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program will expertly perform Shakespeare's magical comedy Twelfth Night, directed by Jesse Perez, the program's Director of Professional Training and a noted actor (Off Broadway's Party People, La Jolla Playhouse's Seize the King). The classical actors of tomorrow will bring to life a world where identity is topsy-turvy, but true love sees through all disguises. Twelfth Night will run November 2-10, 2019, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

"I could not be more excited to bring another season of brilliant theatre to The Old Globe's audiences, and I am especially proud of the lineup we're offering for our 2019-2020 Season," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Each one of these shows fulfills our institution's mandate to create and present theatre art at the highest standard of excellence, and grouped together they demonstrate all the ways that theatre can enrich our lives. As always, theatre at the Globe spans a huge spectrum of styles, and the coming season contains two glorious musicals with completely different sounds; the work of an American master; an adaptation of a beloved classic; stirring new plays on contemporary themes; two lovely holiday entertainments; and a rich balance of comedy and drama. And these productions showcase the gifts of the finest practitioners of theatre art at work in our country today. This work also demonstrates the Globe's commitment to theatre art as a public good, edifying and enlightening audiences here in Balboa Park even as it engages San Diegans in their own neighborhoods countywide. Once again this bounty of theatre production will be surrounded by the Globe's rich work in arts engagement, humanities programs, artist training, and new play development. This season demonstrates everything that makes the Globe a national leader and a local treasure: superb stories told by great artists, and a passionate belief that the theatre matters. I can't wait to share this season of absolutely top-notch productions."

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS offer substantial savings with special subscriber benefits. Subscription packages can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Subscriptions to the Globe's 2019-2020 Season range from $112 to $744. Single tickets for most shows begin at $30. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You