Obituary: General Manager Thom Schilling Dies at 64

Thom Schilling, the general manager, production supervisor and stage manager for dozens of Broadway, Off-Broadway and global tours for over 40 years, died in his sleep on August 19 in New York City. The cause of death is not presently known. Born in 1956, Thom was 64 years old.

Since 2003, Thom served as General Manager for Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, working on numerous domestic and international toursincluding most recently Rent in Cuba and The Producers tour in China. Previously, he worked with producer Elizabeth McCann on many productions.

Some of his credits Include Les Liaisons Dangereuses with Alan Rickman, Tango Argentino, Tommy Tune's production of Stepping Out, Doubles, The American Dance Machine, Orpheus Descending with Vanessa Redgrave, Shakespeare For My Father with Lynn Redgrave, Les Misérables, Fosse, Five Guys Named Moe, Miss Saigon and Shari Lewis' Lamb Chop On Broadway. Off-Broadway includes Groovaloo, Hedwig And The Angry Inch, The Property Known as Garland, How to Save the World..., Gorey Details, Bat Boy The Musical, The Prince And The Pauper, Silent Laughter, Viagara Falls, Groucho and Lea DeLaria's Virgin Mary, and Make Mine A Double. International and touring management includes Ain't Misbehavin' starring Ruben Studdard and Frenchy Davis, Savion Glover, Grease! (Brazil), Miss Saigon (Manila) and 42nd Street (China), The St. Petersburg Russian Ice Ballet, Peter Pan, 100 Years of Broadway and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Thom was the co-creator and producer of Broadway Rox and producer of Rocktopia.

A graduate of Illinois State University, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate and inducted into the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in 2010.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Schilling. Contributions in Thom's memory can be made to Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. broadwaycares.org.