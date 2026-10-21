OUT-FRONT! FESTIVAL to Return for Fifth Edition in 2027

Pioneers Go East Collective, an artist-led incubator for thought-provoking art, has announced the lineup for the fifth edition of the Out-FRONT! Festival. The 2027 festival features the work of nine interdisciplinary movement-based artists and collectives exploring bold new performance modes for a lively exchange of art and culture. The festival runs Friday, January 8 to Saturday, January 16, 2027, and will be presented at Danspace Project and Judson Church. Performance times vary. The 2027 festival is supported by JanArtsNYC.

The 2027 Out-FRONT! Festival features works by Maritea Dæhlin, Darvejon A. Jones, Tristan Koepke | Big Boy Dance, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, Anichi Moon (Ching-I Chang), Same As Sister / Hilary Brown-Istrefi and Briana Brown-Tipley, Alex Romania + Stacy Lynn Smith, slowdanger, and Pioneers Go East Collective in collaboration with Symara Sarai and syd island.

Pioneers Go East Collective's producing and curatorial team includes founder and artistic director Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte, co-founder Philip Treviño, and curator Remi Harris.

“Out-FRONT! Fest shapes a radical platform for emerging artists,” says Remi Harris. “The festival embraces friction, contradictions, and vulnerability as entry points to both new aesthetic explorations and lively discourses. Now in its fifth year, the festival premieres new work developed in part inside Pioneers Go East Collective's creative incubator, an artist-driven hub where bold ideas get room to take shape. Presented during the annual APAP conference in NYC, the festival's curated program of local and international multidisciplinary makers launches some of the city's most innovative works and audacious collaborations. This approach is expressive of our commitment to confronting mainstream assumptions of what stories get to be told and by whom. Be Radical. Be Free. Be Pioneers.”

All festival events are free with a suggested donation of $25. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 18 Hrs 04 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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