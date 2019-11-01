OUR DEAR DRUG LORD, IS THIS A ROOM and FOR COLORED GIRLS Part Of This Month's Qualifying Productions List from Parity Productions
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for November -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
November's Qualifying Productions are:
The Accidental Awakening
11/04/19 - 11/10/19
Hanging Cow Productions
http://www.awakeningsplay.com/
Alice in Wonderland the Musical
09/21/19 - 11/17/19 (extended)
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1006272/prm/PARITYALICE
Bella Bella
10/22/19 - 12/01/19
City Center Stage I
The Black History Museum According to the United States
11/10/19 - 11/24/19
HERE and Smoke & Mirrors
https://here.org/shows/the-black-history-museum-according-to-the-united-states-of-america/
For Colored Girls
10/22/19 - 12/01/19
https://publictheater.org/productions/season/1920/for-colored-girls/
Duck
Previews begin: 10/18/19
10/24/19 - 11/03/19
IRT Theater
http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/duck/
Everything Is Super Great
Previews begin: 11/22/19
11/26/19 - 12/14/19
https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/everything-is-super-great
Evita
11/13/19 - 12/24/19
New York City Center
https://www.nycitycenter.org/pdps/2019-2020/evita/
God's Necklace
10/24/19 - 11/13/19
Moxie Arts
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gods-necklace-tickets-71266699617
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
The Half-Life of Marie Curie
11/12/19 - 12/22/19
Minetta Lane Theatre
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-half-life-of-marie-curie-ny-tickets/artist/2683808?irgwc=1&clickid=Xnvxk5XLBxyJU-DwUx0Mo38wUkn2hC0BzS7wUo0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_256559&impradid=256559&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat256559&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_256559&utm_source=256559-Theatermania&impradname=Theatermania&utm_medium=affiliate
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
09/13/19 - 11/17/19 (extended)
https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/heroes-fourth-turning/
The Hope Hypothesis
10/25/19 - 11/15/19
Voyage Theater Company
https://www.sheencenter.org/shows/hope/2019-10-25/
Is This a Room
10/22/19 - 11/10/19
Vineyard Theatre Company
https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/is-this-a-room/
L.O.V.E.R.
08/21/19 - 11/02/19
The Pershing Square Signature Center
https://ticketcentral.com/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=1AA6162A-4B7E-4434-86D4-A95523CC6EE2
Monsoon Season
Previews begin: 10/21/19
10/27/19 - 11/17/19
https://www.afo.nyc/monsoonseason
Ominous Men
Previews begin: 10/19/19
10/24/19 - 11/03/19
Theater at 14th Street Y
https://multistages.org/category/upcoming/
Other than We
12/23/19 - 12/01/19
La Mama
http://www.lamama.org/other-than-we
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
09/11/19 - 11/03/19 (extended)
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/
Power Strip
10/21/19 - 11/17/19
Claire Tow Theater
https://www.lct.org/shows/power-strip/
Pumpgirl
Previews begin: 11/07/19
11/14/19 - 12/29/19
Irish Repertory Theatre
https://irishrep.org/show/2019-2020/pumpgirl/
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Slave Play
10/06/19 - 01/19/20
John Golden Theatre
https://slaveplaybroadway.com/tickets/
TERRA FIRMA
09/27/19 - 11/10/19
The COOP
https://www.thecoopnyc.org/terra-firma
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 11/06/19 (extended)
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - 01/05/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
A Woman of the World
10/24/19 - 11/17/19
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/a-woman-of-the-world/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.
