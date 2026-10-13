Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Women+ On The Edge of Democracy with Sarah Mantell





The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's episode features the incredible playwright, Sarah Mantell! We talk about their amazing new play, Aggressively Soothing Whale Sounds, written for the new writing collective, Women+ On The Edge of Democracy, initiated by The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, in association with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Sarah is the first non-binary playwright to be awarded the Blackburn Prize, and we touch on our shared experiences with gender dynamics in the arts. Sarah is a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Sarah is the recipient of the 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot (Playwrights Horizons). Their other plays include Everything That Never Happened (Baltimore Center Stage, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Boston Court Pasadena), The Good Guys (Second Stage, PlayPenn), Tiny (Seven Devils, Seattle Rep), and Fight Call (Artists Repertory Theatre, Breaking the Binary) They have been first-runner up for the Leah Ryan Award, a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award, nominated for the Pulitzer, and longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize. Sarah is a two-time MacDowell fellow and Yaddo resident and a Colt Coeur company member. They have also received residencies at Hedgebrook, Fresh Ground Pepper, Sewanee Writers’ Conference, Wildacres, and SPACE on Ryder Farm, as well as a Toulmin grant, an Edgerton Foundation grant, and a Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship.

Sarah began their career in literary offices at the Magic Theatre, Geva Theatre, PlayPenn, and People's Light. They have been a judge for new work submissions across the country including The Public Theater, Hedgebrook, Sewanee Writers Conference, The Lambda Literary Award, MIT, Breaking the Binary, and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Essays on supporting new work include “Touch the Wound, But Don’t Live There” in American Theatre Magazine and "Read This Before You Have a Reading" for Playwrights Realm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 29 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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