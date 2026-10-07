OPERATION MINCEMEAT Will Make Australian Debut in 2027

Live from the casts of Operation Mincemeat in London (West End), New York (Broadway), Chicago (North American leg of the world tour) and Norwich (UK leg of the world tour), during curtain call of each of their respective shows, it was announced today that the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat, is officially heading to Australia as the next leg of its World Tour, set to premiere at The Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in September 2027, with further cities to be announced. Julia Knitel (Broadway’s Ewen Montagu), Madeleine Jackson Smith (West End’s, Ewen Montagu), Holly Sumpton (UK Tour’s Ewen Montagu) and Katie Kleiger (North American Tour’s Ewen Montagu) each gave a speech simultaneously announcing the fifth production on its journey across the globe. The search for the cast will commence in early 2027.

Join the Official Tour Waitlist here to be first in line for tickets and get access to exclusive perks. For the latest updates, visit www.operationmincemeat.com/tour/aus/ or follow @mincemeataus.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Jon Thoday, Producer at Avalon, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be invited to produce Operation Mincemeat in Australia and to be able to bring the show to a whole new audience. From its beginnings in a 77-seat London fringe theatre, the show is now playing simultaneously in the West End and on Broadway, with a world tour underway, so far spanning the UK and North America. Australia will be the fifth production of Operation Mincemeat and the next chapter in its extraordinary journey.”

Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, with an eleventh extension recently announced taking performances up to 25th April 2027, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, which began with a UK leg, that has just been extended into 2027, and is now weeks into its journey across North America. On September 20, the production launched the North American leg of the tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island, welcoming a combined audience of 5,200 – the show’s biggest to date. On September 26th, across the North American leg, UK leg, Broadway and the West End productions, 9,734 agents, nearly 10,000, watched the production in one day. The show’s international journey will continue with Australia as its fifth production, before travelling on to New Zealand, China and Mexico, taking Operation Mincemeat across four continents.

Across over 2,000, Operation Mincemeat has cultivated a fervent fanbase, affectionately dubbed “Mincefluencers.” On Broadway alone, more than 5,000 audience members - roughly one in 25 - have bought tickets for multiple performances, including 205 superfans who have purchased tickets for ten or more shows.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 68 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 24, including Best Musical 4 times from the Olivier Awards®, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans’ Choice Awards, and off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for 4 Tony Awards® in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone’s portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award® in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), and directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), as well as in the West End, and has launched its world tour in the UK and US.

Operation Mincemeat is produced on Broadway and in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

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