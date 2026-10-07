ENCANTO Stage Adaptation Will Premiere On Board the Disney Believe

Disney Cruise Line will invite guests on a journey inspired by courageous Disney characters who believe in themselves, in their dreams, and in the promise and possibility of new horizons when the fleet's new ship, the Disney Believe, sets sail December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Disney Believe will introduce brand-new, can’t-miss experiences, including the world’s first stage adaptation of Walt Disney Animation Studios “Encanto,” a family dining venue that expands the “Frozen” universe with an all-new setting and experience, a Grand Hall inspired by the vibrant world where the sky meets the sea from “Moana,” and more.

The Disney Believe will offer four- and five-night sailings from south Florida to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, making stops at one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Continuing Disney Cruise Line’s unprecedented growth which will see the fleet expand to 13 ships in late 2030, Disney Believe will be the fourth in the Wish class, joining its sister ships Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.

The Disney Believe will blend brand-new entertainment offerings from the worlds of “Encanto” and ”Zootopia” with classic Disney Cruise Line experiences, bringing families into beloved stories and worlds, all with that signature Disney touch.

“Disney Encanto” will debut exclusively on the Disney Believe, adapting the Academy Award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios film for the Walt Disney Theatre stage. Following Mirabel on a quest to save her loved ones and their miraculous home, this production is inspired by diverse Colombian cultures with vibrant costuming, creative scenic design and joyful, traditional dance styles, along with Disney Legend Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hits from the movie like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.”

A hit show from the Disney Magic, “Tangled: The Musical” joins the theatrical lineup on the Disney Believe with a reimagined set design and special effects exclusive to the new ship. “Disney Seas the Adventure,” an original show for the Wish class featuring beloved Disney and Pixar characters and iconic songs, rounds out the Broadway-style shows coming to the Disney Believe.

The Disney Believe is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including the Wish class ships; the Disney Adventure in Singapore; an agreement between Disney and Oriental Land Co. to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029; and the addition of three more ships between 2027 and late 2030, bringing the fleet to a total of 13 ships.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

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