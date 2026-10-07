New York City Council Gives Roundabout Theatre Company $8.3 Million to Renovate Studio 54

The New York City Council presented Roundabout Theatre Company with $8,359,000 to help preserve and renovate Studio 54.

Council Member Carl Wilson took to Instagram to share:

The New York City Council was proud to present Roundabout Theatre Company with $8,359,000 to help preserve and revitalize the iconic Studio 54.

This funding is an investment in the future of Broadway, protecting a historic cultural space so it can continue to welcome audiences, nurture talent, and bring extraordinary stories to life for generations to come.

Broadway is at the heart of New York City’s cultural identity and a driving force in our economy. By investing in our arts institutions, we support the artists, workers, and neighborhood businesses that help our city thrive.

Broadwayworld previously reported in April, that Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54 is set to undergo a $100 million renovation to make repairs and enhancements.

Studio 54 is well-known as a disco which was a staple in the 1970s. The space launched as the disco dancing and music trend was gaining popularity in the U.S., and it continued to gain popularity throughout the decade, serving thousands of notable patrons including Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Freddie Mercury, and many more.

Roundabout Theater Company moved into the building in 1998 and kept the name when the space was transformed into a theater. Now, the theater houses Broadway productions, and is currently home to the revival of The Rocky Horror Show. However, many of the dressing rooms, backstage areas, and even the stage, are outdated.

The theater's stage disappeared when the floor was leveled for the disco so now, whenever Roundabout brings in a new production, a temporary stage has to be built. Additionally, a permanent orchestra pit will be added back in. The space originally had a pit when it served as an opera house in the 1920s, but it was covered in the 1950s when a television studio took over the venue.

A new marquee will also be added, which will include the names Roundabout and Studio 54. There will also be fewer seats, around 990, compared to the 1,001 housed there now. However, the seats will be taken from the balcony, allowing for more seats to be included up front with a better view.

The construction work is aimed to start in 2029. So far, the theater had raised $45 million for the project. Roundabout is seeking a total of $30 million from the city and has received $14.5 million so far.

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