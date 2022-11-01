ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA to Feature Rob McClure, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, and More!
The gala is hosted by John Oliver and features Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Brad Oscar, Kathryn Allison, Montego Glover, Orfeh, Alicia Quarles, and more!
Only Make Believe is Back on Broadway for its Annual Gala, hosted by John Oliver of HBO's Emmy Award Winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. With appearances by this year's Only Make Believe Founder's Award honoree Terry Theologides, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Fannie Mae. Additional appearances by Emmy Award winning journalist Alicia Quarles and Clay Stefanki Award recipient Collet Reyes.
The event will celebrate those who inspire with their dedication to philanthropy and raise funds to support the company's interactive theatre programming in hospitals, care facilities, and schools with special education programs.
Set for Monday November 14th at 7pm at the St. James Theatre, the event will feature Kathryn Allison (Company), Tony Award Nominee Montego Glover (Into the Woods, Memphis), Tony Award Nominee Andy Karl (Into the Woods, Groundhog Day) Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure ( Little Shop of Horrors, Mrs Doubtfire), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award Nominee Brad Oscar (Little Shop of Horrors, Something Rotten) and Tony Award Nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman). Directed by Tony award winner Joe DiPietro and music directed by Steven Jamail.
This incredible event will kick off with 80-minutes of spectacle and Broadway talent at the St. James Theatre, followed by a VIP after party at John's of Times Square.
Only Make Believe (OMB) creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities, fostering social and emotional growth.
OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. Our programming empowers children to explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking, and discover the fun-filled experience of expressing emotions through interactive theatre.
November 1, 2022
