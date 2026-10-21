ONE NIGHT ONLY: AN EVENING WITH DENÉE BENTON AND JORDAN DONICA is Coming to Carnegie Hall

Tony Award nominees Denée Benton and Jordan Donica, co-stars in HBO's hit show The Gilded Age, join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall for a new program highlighting favorites from their careers and the Great American Songbook.

One Night Only: An Evening with Denée Benton and Jordan Donica features songs including 'The Song of Purple Summer' from Spring Awakening, 'Written in the Stars' from Aida, 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from Funny Girl, 'Finishing the Hat' from Sunday in the Park with George, in addition to The Gilded Age Suite from the HBO Original Soundtrack.

The New York Pops additionally presents 007: James Bond Forever with Lena Hall on October 23, 2026; Sleigh Bells Ring with Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, and Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA on December 18 and 19, 2026; Introducing...Jimmie Harrod and Marisha Wallace on February 5, 2027; and John Williams and Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic on March 5, 2027 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Denée Benton

Denée Benton is a Critics Choice and Tony Award-nominated actress celebrated for her commanding performances across screen and stage. She stars as Peggy Scott in HBO's acclaimed, Emmy and SAG-nominated series The Gilded Age, with its fourth season premiering this November. The role earned her a Critics Choice nomination for Supporting Actress.

This fall, Benton returns to Broadway starting in Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls, Or the African Mean Girls Play. She made her Broadway debut as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, earning Tony, Drama League, Theatre World, and Lilly Award nominations and a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30. Her other Broadway credits include Hamilton and Into the Woods.

Benton's recent film credits include Shatara Michelle Ford's Dreams in Nightmares (Berlinale 2025) and Tender Thoughts (Tribeca 2024), as well as Richard Curtis' Genie opposite Melissa McCarthy and Our Friend alongside Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck. She also played Ruby in Lifetime's cult classic UnREAL.

Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica made his West End debut this fall as The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre, leading its 40th anniversary company and October 9 gala. The production was filmed live for the first time in the show's history, for international cinema release in 2027. He also voices The Phantom in the audiobook Our Strange Duet.

Donica made his Broadway debut as Raoul in Phantom in 2016, returning in 2022, then starred as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady and Sir Lancelot in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, earning a 2023 Tony nomination for the latter. Other credits include Lafayette and Jefferson in Hamilton's first national tour and Max von Mayerling in Broadway's Tony-winning Sunset Boulevard revival.

He stars as Dr. William Kirkland, fiancé to Denée Benton's Peggy Scott, in HBO's The Gilded Age, and played Jordan Chase in The CW's Charmed. He has appeared as a soloist at the Kennedy Center's Washington National Opera gala and with the Pasadena and Indianapolis symphonies. An Indianapolis native, he is an Otterbein University BFA graduate and an ambassador for The Innocence Project.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 00 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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