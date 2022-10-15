ON YOUR FEET's Ángel Lozada Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Ángel Lozada takes over to take you behind the scenes of his day at On Your Feet! at Paper Mill Playhouse!

Ángel Lozada (Ensemble, Chris, Airport Soloist) (he/him/his) is a queer Latine artist who craves a deeper understanding of self and the world he lives in. Television: NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Off Broadway: Oratorio for Living Things (Lucille Lortel Award, outstanding ensemble). Regional: Hair (The Old Globe), Unmasked (Paper Mill Playhouse), Evita (Riverside Theatre), West Side Story (Maltz Jupiter), Jesus Christ Superstar (Lyric Opera of Chicago). He is super pumped to be returning to Paper Mill and would like to extend his gratitude to HCKR, his parents, and his partner in crime. @imangellozada

This exhilarating production follows the lives of pop superstars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Cuban immigrants in Miami, as they fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream. Directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez, with music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (Tootsie), and featuring such chart-topping hits as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "1-2-3," On Your Feet! is an exuberant, joyful celebration that's bursting with heart.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan is the first production of Paper Mill's 2022-2023 season. The show runs through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The production features Linedy Genao (Broadway's upcoming Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio, Francisca Muñoz (PBS's "Our Lady Lupe") as Gloria Fajardo, and Yajaira Paredes (Candlelight Theatre's Clue) as Consuelo. Olivia Andrade-Marin and Natalia Artigas share the role of Little Gloria, and Carlos Carreras and Joshua Garcia play Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.

Completing the ensemble cast are Christopher Alvarado, Jonathan Arana, Mike Baerga, Brigitte Beach, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Nicholas Cunha, Rubén Flores, Gabriela García, Diego Guevara, Rachel Josefina, Kyle Laing, Ángel Lozada, Risa Nicole, Vincent Ortega, Alexa Racioppi, Janina Rosa, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Vanessa Sierra, Luis Villabon, and Sarah Waite.

Featuring music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, this exhilarating production is directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez (Giant and PMP's West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast) with a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman and The Bodyguard musical) and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (PMP's Some Enchanted Evening, Tootsie First National Tour).