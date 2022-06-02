Now Hiring: Touring Company Manager, Production Assistant and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/2/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

Red Clay Dance Company is excited to request applications for a Director of Marketing. This role is a full-time, salaried, exempt position, responsible for overseeing the curation and elevation of the Red Clay Dance Company brand through all marketing efforts. The Director of Marketing will manage the creation, development and execution of strategies that inform each department's branding, promotion, advertising, and sales initiatives. This position will work closely with graphic designers, web... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Production Assistant

collabXartists is seeking a production assistant to join our team. Our Mission: The goal of COLABXARTISTS is to create a safe and free to low budget space for artists to collaborate and create during COVID-19 and beyond. check out our Instagram: @collabxartists Our Ideal Candidate: 1. Works 5-10 hours per week 2. Has a theatrical background 3. Is collaborative and calm in stressful situations 4. Strong interpersonal skills 5. A self starter Tasks include: -Booking/getting qu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: IT Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Team Member

Job Opening - 2022 Company Management Team Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking experienced Company Management team members for the 2022 season. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry Responsibilities of the Company Management team will include, but are not limited to: • Preparing contracts, payroll, and Actors Equity weekly reports; • Tracking all required Human Resources paperwor... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Telefund Caller

TELEFUND CALLER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an TELEFUND CALLER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signatu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SET DESIGNER/BUILDER NEEDED

LOOKING FOR A SET DESIGNER AND BUILDER FOR IN THE HEIGHTS THE SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE AT SOUTH ORANGE PERFROMING ARTS CENTER WE ARE LOOKING FOR A BUILDER WHO CAN BUILD AND PAINT THE SET OFF SITE TRANSPORT IT TO SOUTH ORANGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER AND RECONSTRUCT IT. WE ARE LOOKING FOR A SCALED DOWN VERSION OF THE BROADWAY SET. HIRE IMMEDIATELY LOAD IN DAY SATURDAY JULY 12TH 12:00-4:00 STRIKE SUNDAY JULY 24TH IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING MATINEE PERFORMACE STIPEND $600 (NEGOTIABLE) PLEASE SUBMIT ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Corporate Partnership

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

COMPANY The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) is the only not-for-profit organization with national reach dedicated to serving the musical theatre community. Our mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Based in Manhattan, NAMT's 215 members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Fellow

Diversionary Theatre is hiring a new Artistic Fellow for the 2022/2023 Season! The Artistic Fellowship is a paid, part-time position for those looking to develop their skills as an arts administrator. The Artistic Fellow will work directly with Diversionary's Artistic Leadership and will support in a myriad of ways that speak to the skills and interests of the artist joining the team in support of Diversionary's mission of providing an inspiring, inclusive and empowering space for LGBTQIA+ stori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Door Shakespeare Seeks AEA SM for Summer 2022 Season

Door Shakespeare is seeking an AEA SM for its 2022 Summer Season - THE TEMPEST and THE THREE MUSKETEERS: AN ADVENTURE, WITH MUSIC. Door Shakespeare is an AEA Small Professional Theatre, Tier 5+. Weekly pay is $643. This is a 15-week contract. AEA SM PREP WEEK is the week of Monday, May 16, 2022. Show #1: THE TEMPEST, directed by Michael Stebbins First rehearsal: Monday, May 23, 2022 First performance: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Closing date: Thursday, August 25, 2022 Show #2: THE T... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Book Writer/Librettist for New Original Bio Musical

Seeking an experienced musical theater book writer/librettist and/or dramaturg to collaborate, create, and partner on a new bio musical about the life of famous gender-bending cabaret icon from the 1920's, Gladys Bentley. This will be an original musical with original songs, not a "jukebox musical" using pre-existing material. Preference and consideration will be given to ANY and ALL experienced musical theater book writers/librettists/dramaturgs. The composer would truly love to work with a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Theatre Lawrence seeks a full-time executive director who oversees all operating aspects of the organization including artistic, financial, human resources, marketing, fundraising, community relations, facilities management, and the quality and efficiency of the staff. Please see the full position description and requirements at https://wp.theatrelawrence.com/get-involved/careers/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Coordinator

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Foundation & Government Support Associate

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Coordinator of Civic Programs & Engagement

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Production- Guthrie Theater

Position Summary Reporting to the Artistic Director, the Director of Production serves on the Guthrie's senior management team and oversees all production department operations. This position directly provides supervision and oversight of the following positions: Technical Director, Head of Props, Costume Director, Head of Sound, Head of Lighting and Projection, Production Manager, and Assistant Production Manager. As a senior team member, the Director of Production works collaboratively with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring A1

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Assistant Stage Manager

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Music

Progressive church in Mount Vernon with a traditional service and love of music seeks a Director of Music to lead choirs and coordinate with our gifted pianist. This part-time position is well-paid and offers an uplifting work environment in an historic church. Choral training and leadership background required. Education in music education, vocal pedagogy or choral music is a plus. Qualities we are looking for include love of choral music, experience directing choirs, ability to work with adul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TCG Publisher

TCG PUBLISHER: POSITION DESCRIPTION AND APPLICATION GUIDELINES Theatre Communications Group, the national organization for theatre headquartered in New York City, NY, seeks a new Publisher to lead its book division. TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with over 450 titles and 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Best Play on its book list. TCG Books believes that plays are literature, deserving the same care and attention as novels, poetry, short st... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Director of Productiona?? a??DEPARTMENT: Production POSITION: Director of Production REPORTS TO: Artistic Director JOB TYPE: Full Time, Exempt START DATE: Flexible, On or Before August 15th, 2022 SALARY RANGE: $75,000-95,000 BENEFITS: a?? Five (5) working days of vacation will be granted after six (6) months of continuous employment. Thereafter, vacation accrues at a rate of .83 days per month, yielding ten (10) vacation days per year for the first four (4)years of continuous employment... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Shakespeare In-Person Intensive

"My experiences working with this beautiful company, on stage and virtually, can only be described as feeling as though I'm home." - Jennifer Fouché (JULIUS CAESAR; POTUS on Broadway; CHICAGO on Broadway; JESSICA JONES) ENROLL NOW for SoHo Shakes' in-person intensive: Acting Shakespeare. Train with New York's most innovative teaching artists at our private studio, and learn the method that's changing classical performance: Action-Based Imaging. ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Begins May 17th -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SUGAR HILL: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker

Music and Lyrics by: Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn Written by: Jessica Swan Producer: David Garfinkle Executive Producer: Randall Buck Producer: Rob Quadrino Director/Supervising Choreographer: Joshua Bergasse Featured Choreographers: Jon Boogz, Graciela Daniele, Carmen De Lavallade, Caleb Teicher, Film Director/Contributing Choreographer: Jade Hale-Christofi Musical Direction: TBD Music Supervisors: John Clayton, Larry Blank Casting: Mungioli Theatricals, Inc. We at Mun... (more)